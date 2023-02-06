Wild Hearts: Game release date, file size and more

Wild Hearts, the surprise monster-hunting collaboration between EA and Koei Tecmo, caught fans by surprise with its announcement last year. Bringing their unique monster design, first seen in the Toukiden series, the developers have showcased many new elements that make it stand out from the competition. As such, fans cannot wait to get their hands on it.

Thankfully, players will not have to wait much longer as we approach the release date. Additionally, we will also take a look at the game's overview. This includes platforms, file size, and more.

Wild Hearts will release in a couple of weeks for modern consoles and PC.

Wild Hearts will launch on February 16, 2023. It is slated for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. The file size is expected to be around 80 GB. First, let's take a look at the PC specifications:

Minimum:

CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Memory: 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB VRAM) / AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (8 GB VRAM)

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB VRAM) / AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (8 GB VRAM) DirectX: Version 12

Recommended:

CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 (8 GB VRAM) / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT (8 GB VRAM)

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 (8 GB VRAM) / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT (8 GB VRAM) DirectX: Version 12

On consoles, the studio promises a 1080p 60 FPS performance mode and a fidelity mode that can go up to 4K at 30 FPS. This should allow players to play the game however they want. But what's the deal with the game in the first place? What differentiates it from other significant franchises like Monster Hunter or God Eater?

Wild Heart places as much emphasis on its tools as it does on combat.

WILD HEARTS @playWildHearts



To hunt giant beasts, you'll need weapons that pack a punch! Here's a brief introduction to the Maul, the Karakuri Staff, and the Bow:



Gameplay capture by WILD HEARTS Almanac | A Hunter's Tools

Make no mistake, Wild Hearts is all about battling massive hostile monsters, many of whom possess supernatural abilities. Taking place in the beautiful land of Azuma, players must face the wrath of the rampaging Kemono. These wild beasts have become enraged for some reason, so a hunter must step up and put them down.

To accomplish this, players will need to utilize the Karakuri technology. Various contraptions serve different purposes, from defense and offense to support. For example, players can erect a wall to block incoming ranged attacks and catch a breather to heal or create a jumping pad to gain a height advantage. There is something for every situation here, making any playstyle possible.

This brings us to weapons. As expected, there are a number of options to choose from, from a katana to a ranged weapon like the bow. Each varies in ease of use and skill ceiling. They can cut, slash, bash, and pierce through enemies. The monsters are equally distinct, from massive boars with gigantic, fiery tusks to infected rodents as big as a house. With that said, those looking for a challenge will find it abundant in Wild Hearts.

Players need to micromanage contraptions with skill-driven hack & slash combat, making this upcoming action RPG stand out.

