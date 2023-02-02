Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak title update 4 - New monsters, paid DLCs, and more

Capcom recently revealed what players can expect from Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak's upcoming title update 4.

From new monsters and cosmetic DLCs to a fresh set of anomaly research quests, the update is jam-packed with content for fans to enjoy. It is scheduled to go live for all players of Monster Hunter Rise on February 7, 2023.

While the fresh set of anomaly investigations and cosmetic DLCs are great additions to the game, the two new monsters are easily the highlights of title update 4.

The new monsters include Velkhana, a returning Elder Dragon from Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, and Risen Crimson Glow Valstrax, a sub-species of Crimson Glow Valstrax, which was added to the base game in 2021.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak title update 4 content details

New monsters

The upcoming title update will include what could be considered some of the most fierce Elder Dragon sub-species in Monster Hunter Rise.

The content will be available to all owners of the base game and the Sunbreak expansion. However, hunting the new Elder Dragons duo will require players to have progressed quite far into the game. They should also be prepared with high-level combat gear.

Monster Hunter @monsterhunter



The Elder Dragon Velkhana, Risen Crimson Glow Valstrax, a host of endgame additions, and more arrive in Free Title Update 4, coming to Nintendo Switch and PC/Steam on Feb 7! Born in a world of ice, the lord of the tundra returns to freeze all in its path once more. 🧊The Elder Dragon Velkhana, Risen Crimson Glow Valstrax, a host of endgame additions, and more arrive in Free Title Update 4, coming to Nintendo Switch and PC/Steam on Feb 7! #Sunbreak Born in a world of ice, the lord of the tundra returns to freeze all in its path once more. 🧊The Elder Dragon Velkhana, Risen Crimson Glow Valstrax, a host of endgame additions, and more arrive in Free Title Update 4, coming to Nintendo Switch and PC/Steam on Feb 7! #Sunbreak https://t.co/MjaxgR1Dme

It can be speculated that, much like the monsters added with the last few title updates, the new Elder Dragons will be exclusively available as master rank hunts. This would make it substantially more challenging for players to go toe-to-toe with these monsters.

The two new Elder Dragons that will be added with title update 4 are:

Velkhana: Also known as the "Iceborne Wyvern," Velkhana is a returning monster from Monster Hunter World: Iceborne. It is easily one of the most fierce and aggressive Elder Dragons that players will go up against in the game. Matching the ferocity of the likes of Shigeru Magala and Kushala Daora, Velkhana is the perfect monster for Monster Hunter veterans to test their hunting and combat skills.

Also known as the "Iceborne Wyvern," Velkhana is a returning monster from Monster Hunter World: Iceborne. It is easily one of the most fierce and aggressive Elder Dragons that players will go up against in the game. Matching the ferocity of the likes of Shigeru Magala and Kushala Daora, Velkhana is the perfect monster for Monster Hunter veterans to test their hunting and combat skills. Risen Crimson Glow Valstrax: A sub-species of the Crimson Glow Valstrax, the Risen variant, much like its other Risen Elder Dragon brethren, is a powerhouse and one that can be a force to be reckoned with. While the base game Crimson Glow Valstrax is already one of the most fierce monsters to hunt, the Risen variant is substantially more powerful and agile than its base game counterpart.

New anomaly research quests

Much like the previous title updates for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Capcom has added a host of new anomaly research quests for players to complete. These also come with new anomaly research lab items and a level increase for the quests.

Monster Hunter @monsterhunter EVENT QUEST x2



The Artian Layered Armor set emerges! Defeat a Kushala Daora in "Shadow in the Sandstorm" to craft it.



An absolute UNIT of a Goss Harag awaits in "Advanced: Carnival Carnage." Head to the Infernal Springs and fight this abominable crown-sized lad. EVENT QUEST x2The Artian Layered Armor set emerges! Defeat a Kushala Daora in "Shadow in the Sandstorm" to craft it.An absolute UNIT of a Goss Harag awaits in "Advanced: Carnival Carnage." Head to the Infernal Springs and fight this abominable crown-sized lad. 📜 EVENT QUEST x2 📜1️⃣ The Artian Layered Armor set emerges! Defeat a Kushala Daora in "Shadow in the Sandstorm" to craft it.2️⃣ An absolute UNIT of a Goss Harag awaits in "Advanced: Carnival Carnage." Head to the Infernal Springs and fight this abominable crown-sized lad. 👑 https://t.co/RWtpZpqXel

Here's everything that players can expect with title update 4 in terms of the anomaly research quest:

New monsters (including Risen Crimson Glow Valstrax) for research and hunting quests

A8 star quests

Anomaly investigations increased to level 220

New features for Qurious crafting including unlocked weapon crafting limits

New items at the anomaly research lab

The update also comes with a fresh new set of "event quests," which are a set of optional quests that are cycled every week, allowing players to earn fun and unique rewards for completing them.

New paid DLCs

As mentioned earlier, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak title update 4 comes with a new set of paid cosmetic DLCs for players. The DLCs include:

Layered armor for rookie hunter Lance Gunn and the venerable Ran Page

"Kit T." Palico layered armor set

"Pup R." Palamute layered armor set

“Minoto” layered armor set

"Special Stickers 13" sticker set

"Model Walk" gesture set

Musical pose set

"Jae Cut" hairstyle

"Elegant" hairstyle

"Palico" makeup

"Cohoot" face paint

Hunter voice: Minayle

Hunter voice: Tadori

"Monster & stage music: Chiptune Version" BGM (Background music)

Monster Hunter @monsterhunter



Create a CAPCOM ID account and enter the giveaway before Feb. 5 at 8pm PST.



bit.ly/TU4Campaign To celebrate the addition of Velkhana to #Sunbreak , we’re giving out FREE early access to a Palamute Velkhana layered armor!Create a CAPCOM ID account and enter the giveaway before Feb. 5 at 8pm PST. To celebrate the addition of Velkhana to #Sunbreak, we’re giving out FREE early access to a Palamute Velkhana layered armor! Create a CAPCOM ID account and enter the giveaway before Feb. 5 at 8pm PST.🐶 bit.ly/TU4Campaign https://t.co/6L8NMpemdK

To celebrate the release of the free title update 4, players can sign up for early access to a free Palamute layered armor that allows their furry friends to take on the appearance of Velkhana.

To do so, players must visit the official Monster Hunter website and create or sign up using a Capcom ID.

Poll : 0 votes