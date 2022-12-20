5 action RPG games to try if you like The Witcher 3 

The Witcher 3 returned this week with a free next-gen update that brought several visual enhancements to the legendary RPG game. This includes a complete graphical overhaul incorporating ray tracing, making the open-world environment breathtakingly beautiful.

Having said that, if The Witcher 3’s next-gen update is not enough, and you need some alternative action-packed RPG adventures with deep role-playing mechanics, then here are a few to consider:

5 action-packed RPG games similar to The Witcher 3

1) Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Developer: Ubisoft

Ubisoft Platforms: Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation and PC

The twelfth major installment of the popular Assassin’s Creed Series, Valhalla has plenty of Witcher 3 vibes. Heavily inspired by Norse mythology, players take on the role of Eivor and his small clan of Viking warriors, who set up a base somewhere in Old England.

The storyline contains plenty of political power-play and bloody combat as players need to weave their way into pole position to topple the ruling Anglo-Saxon kingdoms of the region. Apart from the main story, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has countless side-quests and secrets to unravel.

2) Red Dead Redemption 2

Developer: Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games Platforms: Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation, and PC

Red Dead Redemption 2 is probably Rockstar Games’ biggest open-world game. While the game may have a completely different combat system involving precise gunplay, it does have a lot of similarities with Witcher 3 in its ability to interact with various possibilities.

With Arthur Morgan, players will get an equally likable character just like Geralt, highly engaging and driven by emotions. Therefore, fans of the Witcher series should definitely consider giving Red Dead Redemption a go as well.

3) Horizon Forbidden West

Developer: Guerilla Games

Guerilla Games Platforms: PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

Horizon Zero Dawn's sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, was released earlier this year and became a popular RPG title. Many applauded its breathtakingly beautiful open world coupled with a thought-provoking storyline.

Set in a post-apocalyptic open-world environment, players take on the role of a young Huntress in search of a cure for a disease wreaking havoc on humanity. Furthermore, their civilization is divided into several warring tribes in a world inhabited by powerful mechanical beasts of the future.

4) Ghost of Tsushima

Developer: Sucker Punch Productions

Sucker Punch Productions Platforms: PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

A PlayStation-exclusive RPG, Ghost of Tsushima was one of the revelations of 2020. Players are thrown into Medieval Japan on the eve of a Mongol Invasion, and now, it’s up to a lone Samurai named Tsushima to alter the tide and save his homeland.

Ghost of Tsushima was especially applauded for having ultra-smooth combat system mechanics and animations coupled with a compelling storyline. Notably, it was slightly inspired by Akira Kurosawa's filmography and Japanese manga Usagi Yojimbo.

5) Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Developer: Warhorse Studios

Warhorse Studios Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is an epic story-driven RPG that takes gamers straight into an ancient setting. The overarching story is about the main character avenging their parents’ deaths, while the storyline forces them to go on life-changing quests across some of the most famous places in the Holy Roman Empire.

