CDPR investigating four major bugs in Witcher 3’s next-gen update

The definitive version of the iconic RPG adventure title, Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, was finally released on Wednesday on PC and Xbox Series S/X.

However, the latest update came with a few performance-related bugs and crashes that players have repeatedly complained about since its launch.

Developers CD Projekt RED quickly followed up on the grievances and, on Thursday, collated a list of all the major issues cited across the web. Here’s a quick wrap-up of all the problems being officially investigated.

All four major problems of Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’s latest update on PC

Here is the list of reported problems that we're currently investigating:

Here is the list of reported problems that we're currently investigating:

1) Game crashes on PC

Players are experiencing a significant drop in frame rate and graphical glitches related to texture. Those with high-performance graphics cards are also experiencing similar issues. Some users are also experiencing frequent memory leaks where they cannot load their recently saved files.

To avoid these issues, players must ensure they have updated their drivers, from installing the latest software for their graphics cards to updating system hardware, including the motherboard’s chipset driver.

If the issue still persists, CD Projekt RED has delivered a provision on their website to fill out specific forms.

2) Players are unable to update the game on Origin

Currently, the CD Projekt RED team is trying hard to identify why some players cannot update Witcher 3: Wild Hunt from the Origin website.

3) Low performance on Intel’s GPU

The team is also working to fix issues related to game crashes stemming from low ray tracing performance on Intel GPUs.

4) PlayStation 5 versions not available across all regions

Although everyone will receive it, it only addresses the issue for players from the affected territories.



Here's the list of affected countries:

We're currently working on an issue where players from a few countries, who own the base game + expansions, may not be able to find and download the PlayStation 5 version of the expansions. We've just released a hotfix for PlayStation 5 players addressing this issue. The hotfix is roughly 2GB and will not change the in-game patch version.

Players across a few regions worldwide are also missing certain expansion packs. Having acknowledged it on Twitter, developers are trying to devise solutions.

What else you need to know about Witcher 3’s next-gen update

Following the release of Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’s latest next-gen update, players have gained access to two versions of the game. The first one incorporates graphical improvements and advanced ray tracing features, which can be run using DirectX 12.

The second version can be run on DirectX 11 and lacks the ray tracing features and certain graphical improvements available in the DirectX 12 version.

Players with less powerful hardware should opt for the DirectX 11 Version of Wither 3: Wild Hunt. An alternative solution is to roll back to an older version of the game. However, that could render the game incompatible with certain mods, especially those with official licensed support after the latest update.

