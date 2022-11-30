10 best action-adventure games released in 2022

2022 has been a phenomenal year for action-adventure games. The genre was jam-packed with captivating storylines and adrenaline-pumping action. With God of Ragnarok, Elden Ring, and Forbidden Horizon West leading the charts of TGA 2022 with 24 nominations, action-adventure games have truly overshadowed other genres this year.

The freedom to set forth on a voyage at one’s own pace across a vast fantasy world and customize a unique character along the way is always a pleasurable experience. On top of that, an open world filled with interesting NPC characters and a compelling storyline makes it an absolute delight.

That said, here’s a definitive rundown of the best action-adventure games released across all platforms this year, including the aforementioned big three:

Elden Ring and 9 other action-adventure games released this year that you should try out

1) God of War Ragnarok

Released on: November 11

November 11 Platforms Available: PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4

Fresh from the developers’ den, millions of gamers from across the globe are currently engrossed in the nine realms of Norse Mythology. God of War Ragnarok is much more than controlling the father-son duo of Kratos and Atreus.

The sequel is about fighting mythical beasts and reshaping the lives of Norse Gods, which include the likes of Thor, Freya, Loki, and the All-Father Odin himself.

Ragnarok offers a climactic ending to the long-awaited storyline of the God of War series, which started back in 2005. In terms of gameplay, Ragnarok has a satisfying feel in its combat mechanics which is relatable and easy to pick up.

God of War Ragnarok also manages to offer a diverse set of creatures, bosses, and mini-bosses posing unique hurdles. The landscape of the nine realms is beautiful, and the overarching narrative is compelling.

Within a couple of weeks after its release, the latest iteration of the GOW series sold well over five million copies, becoming the fastest-selling game in PlayStation’s history.

2) Elden Ring

Released on: February 25

February 25 Platforms Available: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, and PC

Without a shadow of a doubt, Elden Ring has been the revelation of 2022 which has set a new benchmark for open-world exploration. If you are someone who enjoys Souls-like games, then Elden is definitely the one for you.

It’s about to be a year since its release. Gamers across the world are having an absolute joyride customizing their characters and setting forth on adventures in an absurdly beautiful open-world environment that doesn’t have any overarching storyline.

The combat is unparalleled with a neat ranking and progression system. Elden Ring offers a sprawling catalog of monsters and bosses to slay. Everything from the lore to the magical abilities, to precise and smooth combat mechanics, a plethora of weapons, and superb graphics, easily make it a legendary title.

3) Forbidden Horizon West

Released on: February 18

February 18 Platforms Available: PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4

A sequel to the multi-award-winning action-adventure RPG title Horizon Zero Dawn (2017), Forbidden Horizon West was exceptionally well-received when it was launched earlier this year.

This time around, players are thrown into a distant future where humanity has almost gone extinct and transitioned into warring tribes who live in small clustered settlements. The open world of Forbidden Horizon West is instead dominated by mechanical beasts.

To make things worse, humanity is now gripped by a lethal plague, leaving nothing but a trail of death, war, and destruction behind. In Forbidden Horizon West, players take on the role of a young huntress, forced to travel and find a solution to the plague while meandering through hostile mechanical beasts and tribes.

4) Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Released on: January 28

January 28 Platforms Available: Nintendo Switch

2022 has been one of the best years for Pokémon fans in recent memory. Earlier this year, Pokémon Legends: Arceus was launched – a semi-open-world Pokémon adventure title set to re-define the franchise.

This transition truly manages to breathe new life into the Hisui region of Pokémon folklore. The battle representations feel much more realistic and refined, and the open-world exploration is detailed to perfection, unlike any other Pokémon title.

No wonder why Pokémon Legends: Arceus topped the global sales charts for quite a few months when it first came out.

5) A Plague Tale: Requiem

Released on: October 18

October 18 Platforms Available: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox Cloud Gaming

Sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence, A Plague Tale: Requiem picks up from the first game’s events. It’s an enchantingly beautiful tale about Amicia and her younger brother Hugo, as they embark on a quest to find a new home and end the latter's blood curse.

A Plague Tale: Requiem manages to deliver a touching narrative-driven storyline with accurate gunplay mechanics and some intriguing puzzles, making it an excellent action-adventure title.

6) Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Released on: October 19

October 19 Platforms Available: PlayStation 5 and PC

Uncharted games are some of the most underrated action-adventure titles out there. The series has never failed to deliver a well-polished platform adventure with plenty of puzzle-solving gameplay elements, and this year’s Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is no exception.

The gunfights are realistic, the action sequences are thrilling, and those familiar with Lara Croft’s Tomb Raider series will surely love the character development and overall storyline of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves.

7) Tunic

Released on: March 16

March 16 Platforms Available: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC

Tunic is a gorgeously colorful and vibrant isometric action-adventure title that revives the classic vibes of old-school 3D platformer action-adventure games.

Don’t judge Tunic by its looks, as the game offers plenty of scope for exploration and a plethora of puzzling hurdles and bosses to overcome. Those looking for something along the lines of Legend of Zelda can definitely opt for Tunic.

8) LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Released on: April 5

April 5 Platforms Available: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC

Everything that the LEGO universe has touched so far has turned into gold. This holds true for this year’s LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga as well. It’s an open-world action-adventure title that has duly re-imagined all nine Skywalker Saga films into a LEGO-themed video game.

It’s a whole new way to experience the Star Wars saga filled with boss fights, intergalactic open-world exploration, and intriguing side-quests.

9) The Last of Us Part I Remake

Released on: June 19

June 19 Platforms Available: PlayStation 5

This is a remake of the legendary Last of Us Part I game released in 2013. Known for its highly compelling and emotionally moving storyline, this one’s more of a re-mastered HD version of Joel and Ellie's incredible journey. It should definitely be on your bucket list of action-adventure games simply because of its superb storyline.

10) Ghostwire: Tokyo

Released on: March 25

March 25 Platforms Available: PlayStation 5 and PC

In Ghostwire: Tokyo, players take on the role of a paranormal detective in an astonishingly beautiful recreation of Tokyo plagued by paranormal activities and haunted spirits from Japanese folklore.

In an era of open-world games that seem to be carbon copies of each other in terms of building a fantastical world, Ghostwire: Tokyo offers a refreshing experience through its spooky recreation of Tokyo city. It’s a horror-induced action-adventure thriller packed into one comprehensive package.

