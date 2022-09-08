CD PROJEKT RED to remain "fully committed" to Cyberpunk 2077 beyond its first and only expansion

During a recent CD PROJEKT RED earnings call, the Polish developer stated that they are "fully committed" to Cyberpunk 2077 as well as the new IP beyond the release of the title's solo expansion, Phantom Liberty.

While the developer initially hinted at multiple story expansions for Cyberpunk 2077 (much like the developer's previous title, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt getting two major story-driven DLCs), it turns out that the game will receive only one major story DLC.

The expansion was recently revealed during an episode of Night City Wire, which also gave fans a deeper look into the game's new Edgerunners update.

CD PROJEKT RED to remain committed to the Cyberpunk IP, beyond the Phantom Liberty expansion for Cyberpunk 2077

During CD PROJEKT RED's half-year earnings call, the executives were asked to provide details on Cyberpunk 2077's expansion strategy, to which Michał Nowakowski, CD PROJEKT RED's SVP of Business Development, stated their commitment to the Cyberpunk IP beyond the game's first and only story expansion:

"On the question on further expansions for Cyberpunk, we decided to develop one major expansion for Cyberpunk, which is going to take advantage of all the capabilities of the new-gen consoles."

"Having said that, we’re fully committed to developing the Cyberpunk IP further, so beyond this particular Cyberpunk expansion. We’ve put a lot of effort and time into building this franchise and we definitely want to continue to build upon what was built right now with new stories, new experiences, new content, not just in a video game format, but I’ll leave it here."

Nowakowski also stated that while Phantom Liberty is the only major story expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, fans can still expect new and exciting content for the game in the future, hinting at the possibility of new side quests, gigs, and cosmetics.

The recent Edgerunners update brought a number of new quality-of-life changes to Cyberpunk 2077, including cross-progression, a wardrobe feature that is essentially the game's transmog system, allowing players to change their outfit's look without altering the stats, and a playable arcade mini-game called Roach Race.

The update also adds new cosmetics inspired by the upcoming Cyberpunk's Netflix anime series Edgerunners, including a jacket worn by the show's protagonist, David Martinez, as well as a new weapon that appears in the show, along with a bunch of other references and Easter eggs.

The Edgerunner update also marks the final major patch for Cyberpunk 2077's last-generation console version. The upcoming expansion that is scheduled to launch next year will be exclusive to current-gen consoles, i.e., PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

CD PROJEKT RED stated that they had to make the “difficult decision” of not developing Phantom Liberty for last-gen console hardware, as the scope for the expansion makes releasing it for PS4 and Xbox One technologically challenging without compromising on the player's experience.

Cyberpunk 2077 had a rather rocky launch, to say the very least, but over the course of two years and developer CD PROJEKT RED's continuous dedication towards their project, the game has recovered quite a lot since then.

The major complaint players had with Cyberpunk 2077 was regarding the game's stability and performance issues plaguing the game at launch, especially on the last-generation consoles, i.e., PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

However, with multiple post-launch updates, most of the game's technical issues have been ironed out across all platforms, giving CD PROJEKT RED time to finally begin work on the game's promised expansion and additional content.

Cyberpunk 2077's version 1.6 update is available for download on all platforms, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

