Cyberpunk 2077 adds Edgerunner content, including new cosmetics from upcoming show and more

Earlier today, CD PROJEKT RED announced that Cyberpunk 2077 would be getting its next update featuring a plethora of new features and content additions related to the upcoming Netflix anime, Edgerunners.

The update is now live, and it offers a host of new cosmetics inspired by the series, along with a bunch of quality-of-life upgrades, including the highly requested transmog feature.

Cyberpunk 2077 @CyberpunkGame



No middle ground.



#Cyberpunk2077 If there’s one thing I can tell you about this city – you either love it or wanna burn it.No middle ground. If there’s one thing I can tell you about this city – you either love it or wanna burn it.No middle ground. #Cyberpunk2077 https://t.co/NnRPS8ExU3

The news regarding the recent patch was announced as part of today's Night City Wire stream. In it, fans were given a more in-depth look into the upcoming Netflix anime series as well as the reveal of Cyberpunk 2077's first expansion, Phantom Liberty.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners @edgerunners

A: Yes!



Check out the NSFW Trailer in English and let us know what you think!

#Edgerunners Q: Will Cyberpunk: Edgerunners have English dubbing?A: Yes!Check out the NSFW Trailer in English and let us know what you think! Q: Will Cyberpunk: Edgerunners have English dubbing?A: Yes! Check out the NSFW Trailer in English and let us know what you think! 👇#Edgerunners https://t.co/oBFT3WmAFd

Cyberpunk 2077 receives update inspired by upcoming Edgerunners anime

During the Night City Wire stream, developers at CD PROJEKT RED disclosed all the new additions coming with Cyberpunk 2077's Edgerunners update. For starters, the new patch features a bunch of Easter eggs related to the upcoming anime series, which is being released later this month.

Cyberpunk 2077 @CyberpunkGame



With this update we focused on bringing various fixes and improvements, as well as adding new Edgerunners-inspired content to the game – including new missions, clothing, and weapons.



Most notable changes: Edgerunners Update (Patch 1.6) is now live!With this update we focused on bringing various fixes and improvements, as well as adding new Edgerunners-inspired content to the game – including new missions, clothing, and weapons.Most notable changes: cp2077.ly/EdgerunnersUpd… Edgerunners Update (Patch 1.6) is now live! ⚡With this update we focused on bringing various fixes and improvements, as well as adding new Edgerunners-inspired content to the game – including new missions, clothing, and weapons.Most notable changes: cp2077.ly/EdgerunnersUpd… https://t.co/PVvCjt0WwP

Moreover, players can now pick up the jacket worn by the show's protagonist, David Martinez, as well as a new weapon that appears in Edgerunners. There's also a brand new quest that hints at the upcoming anime.

Arcade mini-game Roach Race

The update has added a playable mini-game to Cyberpunk 2077 in the form of Roach Race, a perfectly harmless nod to CD PROJEKT's previous title, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Players can play the brand new mini-game using arcade machines located in Night City, including those in Northside, Japantown, and The Glen apartments.

Cross-progression support

The patch has brought a "cross-progression" feature to Cyberpunk 2077. This will allow players to automatically upload their latest saves to the cloud so that they can continue their progress on other platforms. The cross-progression feature works with every save type: Quick, Auto, Manual, etc.

Players can toggle the feature after logging in with their GOG account from the Main Menu or the in-game Load Game menu.

New weapons

The Edgerunners update contains new weapons too. This includes six firearms and five melee weapons. Here are the new additions:

New firearms:

Kappa (Smart Pistol)

Senkoh LX (Tech Submachine Gun)

Hypercritical Iconic Precision Rifle (obtainable in Gig: Concrete Cage Trap)

VST-37 (Power Shotgun)

MA70 HB (Power Light Machine Gun)

Kyubi (Power Assault Rifle)

New melee weapons:

Neurotoxin Knife (+ Iconic variant Blue Fang)

Punknife (+ Iconic variant Headhunter)

Claw (Axe)

Razor (Machete)

Cut-O-Matic (Chainsword)

The Wardrobe

The Edgerunners update for Cyberpunk 2077 also includes the Wardrobe, which is essentially the game's transmog feature. It lets players change the appearance of their character's outfit without changing its armor stats. This allows gamers to look the way they want without compromising on their defensive potential and armor perks.

Cyberpunk 2077 @CyberpunkGame Pretty cool, isn't it? Take a look at the Xbox Series S performance mode video – our newest addition for the console users and all the smooth framerate enjoyers Pretty cool, isn't it? Take a look at the Xbox Series S performance mode video – our newest addition for the console users and all the smooth framerate enjoyers 👀 https://t.co/VEJ4O2Dlqk

Players can create up to six outfits using pieces of clothing they own. This can be done by accessing the Wardrobe in any apartment or safehouse and switching between the six items in the Inventory panel.

Fixes

The update comes with a bunch of fixes for the game's various quest and gameplay-related bugs. It also offers performance improvements associated with the game across all platforms. According to the developers at CD PROJEKT RED, the Edgerunners update is the final major patch for Cyberpunk 2077 on the last-generation consoles, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Cyberpunk 2077 @CyberpunkGame



Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – coming in 2023.



#Cyberpunk2077 #PhantomLiberty I, V, do solemnly swear that I shall faithfully serve the New United States of America.Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – coming in 2023. I, V, do solemnly swear that I shall faithfully serve the New United States of America.Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – coming in 2023.#Cyberpunk2077 #PhantomLiberty https://t.co/UveFE17CBx

The news about the Edgerunners update was followed by the announcement of Cyberpunk 2077's first major expansion, titled Phantom Liberty, which will be released next year on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

Cyberpunk 2077 might have been a disaster of biblical proportions at launch, but since then, CD PROJEKT RED has been slowly but surely fixing the game while simultaneously adding new and community-requested features to make the experience closer to what it was originally supposed to be.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh