Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.6 to be the final major update for last-gen consoles

There's some sad news for Cyberpunk 2077 players who have been playing on the old-gen consoles so far. It has recently become a trend that more and more developers are abandoning older machines for better performance and optimization. Based on tonight's livestream, patch 1.6 could end active development for the older consoles.

Cyberpunk 2077 has had a lot of work done since its release. It was pushed back by significant periods due to developmental issues. What followed was a terrible launch, but CD Projekt Red has done a lot of work on the game. The work will not be ending anytime soon as the first significant expansion has been announced.

Nibel @Nibellion Important note for Cyberpunk 2077 fans: patch 1.6 will be the last one supported by the old gen of consoles (Phantom Liberty is also for PC, XSX/S and PS5 only)



Coming in the future

- a complete overhaul of the police system

- overhauled vehicle-to-vehicle combat

Unfortunately for older generation users, they might be robbed of the opportunity to enjoy much of the future content. This is due to the developers making patch 1.6 the last major update for Xbox One and the PlayStation 4. It's ironic in some senses, as the game was initially launched on those consoles.

CD Projekt Red to stop major updates for Cyberpunk 2077 on older consoles

As mentioned earlier, Cyberpunk 2077 originally released on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, which where current-generation consoles back then.

Earlier in 2022, CD Projekt Red introduced the next-generation update to the game, which has improved the game massively. Many users enjoyed the new features, and the current gen-console owners were part of it.

Unfortunately, there will be a divide that will be created quite soon. While discussing the upcoming expansion and what to expect, the developers announced that there won't be any major updates on older-generation consoles once patch 1.6 is released.

While the reason hasn't been explicitly stated, the limitations provided by the older hardware could be the cause. Everyone remembers the terrible state Cyberpunk 2077 was in at launch, as fans were highly displeased. A significant part of that improvement has been the introduction of next-generation features.

It appears that CD Projekt Red have also understood the limitations of the older hardware. Several developers are now choosing to release their games only on current-generation consoles to ensure no trade-off in quality or performance.

This news will undoubtedly upset many who might be robbed of the chance to get their hands on Phantom Liberty. It will be the game's first major expansion and will takes players on a new journey.

The DLC will have a fresh storyline, as seen from the teaser revealed earlier tonight. While there will be some new faces, a few older characters will also be making a return.

It remains to be seen if the recent decision will pay off for CD Projekt Red in the long run and how many improvements will be made in the coming days.

