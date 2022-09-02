Cyberpunk 2077 is 'alive and kicking' as CD Projekt Red schedules special showcase: Date & time, where to watch, and more

Cyberpunk 2077 has certainly come a long way from the hot mess it was at launch, with CD Projekt Red allowing their highly criticized title to regain a lot of lost ground. Interestingly, it looks like the game's journey is far from over, as the developers made some significant announcements earlier tonight.

It has been known for some time that CD Projekt Red will have even more content for the title's fans as they have insisted that Cyberpunk 2077 is far from over. Thankfully, fans can do away with all the speculation as an official stream has been scheduled for September 6. This could potentially mean new additions to the game that fans have been requesting for a long time.

Cyberpunk 2077 @CyberpunkGame



We will talk about our upcoming anime Cyberpunk:



See you on Tuesday, September 6th at 5 PM CEST

twitch.tv/cdprojektred Choooom! There's something new on the horizon – a special episode of Night City Wire!We will talk about our upcoming anime Cyberpunk: #Edgerunners and what's next for #Cyberpunk2077 See you on Tuesday, September 6th at 5 PM CEST Choooom! There's something new on the horizon – a special episode of Night City Wire!We will talk about our upcoming anime Cyberpunk: #Edgerunners and what's next for #Cyberpunk2077. 🔥See you on Tuesday, September 6th at 5 PM CESTtwitch.tv/cdprojektred https://t.co/8yobnx18qz

After several rounds of delays, Cyberpunk 2077 was finally released, but fans were quite unhappy with the final product. Due to inferior game quality and a hefty number of bugs, the community's expectations clearly weren't met. Since then, it has been a major work in progress, and the results are rather prominent now. However, fans feel that there's still a lot of unfulfilled scope, and some of it could be arriving in the game soon.

CD Projekt Red may reveal major additions coming to Cyberpunk 2077, and it could be just what the fans want

Earlier on September 2, CD Projekt Red made a major announcement on their official Twitter handle. The new episode will air on September 6 at 5:00 pm CEST. While the Polish company hasn't given an elaborate explanation yet, they have provided some information as to what fans can expect.

CD Projekt Red has apparently been working on the next chapter of Cyberpunk 2077 for quite some time now, and could be a new expansion that the studio has discussed in the past. The community expects a new expansion to possibly introduce a brand new storyline. The entire stream can be viewed on the official Twitch channel of CD Projekt Red.

Alternatively, the inclusion of a multiplayer element is possible. This is yet another area the studio has been working on, albeit as plans to create a separate title. Since then, they have focused all their efforts and resources on the single-player expansion. Hence, the latter is the most sensible thing that fans can expect to see on Tuesday next week.

Furthermore, CD Projekt Red will likely discuss the upcoming Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime, which is being made in collaboration with Netflix and will be released globally on September 13. The initial reception was positive, as fans loved the trailer.

Nevertheless, Tuesday will provide more insights into what kind of storyline fans can expect to see in the upcoming Netflix show. There's no doubt that most fans are eager to see what comes to Cyberpunk 2077 in the near future.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S