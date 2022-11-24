Top 5 changes coming to The Witcher 3 next-gen update

December 14 will be an important date for The Witcher 3 and its loyal fan base as the highly-acclaimed title gets arguably its most significant update yet. CD Projekt Red will finally release the next-gen update, free to all existing players. This follows the same pattern as Cyberpunk 2077 and how the developers updated the game to next-gen, and fans are naturally excited.

CD Projekt Red revealed some of the major features that will be implemented in the game as part of the upgrade. While some directly affect the gameplay, others are more cosmetic. However, technology has evolved massively since The Witcher 3 was released. Naturally, some of the visual upgrades slated to come are much needed to keep up the game with modern times.

5 significant upgrades to The Witcher 3 coming with the next-gen patch

5) Photo Mode

This might seem useless for many games that don't have the best aesthetics. With The Witcher 3, however, things are entirely different, given just how good the entire in-game atmosphere looks. It is well ahead of its time at launch and has found many admirers of its in-game world.

Taking screenshots is as easy as it can get in today's video games. However, text and other items on the screen break the immersiveness of a great image. The upcoming patch will introduce a dedicated photo mode in The Witcher 3. This will be a wonderful opportunity for players to showcase their creativity and display the beauty of the land through the eyes of Geralt of Rivia.

4) Cloud save

This is a very important upgrade considering modern times. Cloud saves remove players' need to worry about preserving their in-game progress. Games with this feature can store all progression on the web and ensure players can always access their game files. The Witcher 3 will soon be adding this extremely useful feature to benefit its players.

It will also allow players to play effortlessly between different setups that they might have. Players will keep their progression alive even if their system suddenly dies down or their OS is corrupted. While the feature might not seem like much compared to the other changes, it could be a useful utility option.

3) 60 FPS

FPS issues in games like The Witcher 3 are less important compared to more competitive titles. However, higher frames per second add a lot more visual fidelity and improve the players' experience. The display devices of gamers have improved significantly, and some of the advanced graphical features require at least 60 FPS to truly deliver their potential.

It remains to be seen what kind of customization option CD Projekt Red will offer in this regard. Players will still have the option of 30 FPS if their gaming device needs to be more powerful.

2) Ray Tracing

Ray Tracing is still a particular feature in gaming, but more developers are adopting it in modern times. This feature is beneficial in every aspect and radically changes how a game looks and feels. However, it also requires more resources and power to work as intended, and players can turn it on if they want to do so.

Overall, this option will enhance The Witcher 3 and work well with the existing features. However, optimization will be a key area, and CD Projekt Red must ensure smooth implementation.

1) 4K resolution and HDR textures

This can completely change how The Witcher 3 looks and feels on any device. With HDR fixtures, the world of Witcher will feel livelier and much more engaging. When the game was released, it was well ahead of the curve in terms of graphical detail. The devs could establish this advantage once more by introducing new textures.

With current-gen consoles like Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 supporting 4K gaming, the third Witcher game will now have the option to play in the highest resolution. This will depend on the native resolution and limits of the display device, so results and effectiveness will vary from one use to another.

