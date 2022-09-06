When will Assassin’s Creed Mirage be revealed and what to expect?

Following extensive leaks, including The Forty Thieves Questline, Ubisoft has officially announced Assassin’s Creed Mirage as the next mainline title in the iconic franchise. The image features a Middle Eastern setting and a young assassin sporting a hidden blade, which lines up clearly with previous leaks.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be the thirteenth mainline title, following in the footsteps of Valhalla from 2020. As per previous leaks, the game was originally kicked off as the fourth expansion for Valhalla, but was quickly shifted and expanded upon to become a standalone mainline title.

The game will reportedly feature a younger Basim before the events of Valhalla, set in Baghdad.

Assassin's Creed @assassinscreed



We can't wait to tell you more on September 10 at Ubisoft Forward: 9PM CEST | 12PM PT. Assassin's Creed Mirage is the next Assassin's Creed game.

Ubisoft has also reportedly scaled back the RPG-esque mechanics like dialogue options, gender choices, and leveling, most of which alienated a majority of the fanbase from Odyssey and Valhalla. The majority of the game was reportedly inspired by the first Assassin’s Creed with a back-to-basics approach.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage full reveal set for Ubisoft Foward this September

Ubisoft has announced Assassin’s Creed Mirage with a full reveal set for the upcoming Ubisoft Forward on September 10 at 9 PM CEST/ 12 PM PT.

While the game was reportedly initially planned for the Fall of this year, it has since been delayed to May 2023. The game will also feature a Season Pass expansion set in Constantinople where Basim first met Sigurd.

Previously, a key art for Assassin’s Creed Mirage the Forty Thieves quest was leaked, which is more than likely based upon the iconic Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves story from Arabian Nights, and might be released as a pre-order bonus quest, similar to the Blind King from Odyssey or The Way of the Berserker from Valhalla.

While the game is looking quite promising, the fanbase seems cautiously optimistic.

What to expect from Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s reveal at Ubisoft Forward

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is all set to be revealed at the Upcoming Ubisoft Forward, but what can players expect from the showcase? Leading up to the Assassin’s Creed 15th anniversary celebration, Ubisoft more than likely planned to reveal Mirage for the first time at Ubisoft Forward.

However, that changed due to extensive leaks, including the Forty Thieves quest, prompting the French video game publisher to officially acknowledge Mirage and promise to reveal it at Ubisoft Forward.

While Assassin’s Creed games are generally released in the Fall, as per credible rumors, the game was originally planned to be released in the Fall of this year, however, it was delayed to next year, with a Spring 2023 release date. As such, deep dive gameplay is unlikely to make its debut, especially when Ubisoft has newer titles to focus on.

Assassin's Creed @assassinscreed



The Third Crusade is tearing the Holy Land apart. Altair, an Assassin shrouded in secrecy and feared for his ruthlessness, must stop the hostilities and shape the events during this pivotal moment in history. The Holy Land, 12th century.The Third Crusade is tearing the Holy Land apart. Altair, an Assassin shrouded in secrecy and feared for his ruthlessness, must stop the hostilities and shape the events during this pivotal moment in history. #AC15 The Holy Land, 12th century. The Third Crusade is tearing the Holy Land apart. Altair, an Assassin shrouded in secrecy and feared for his ruthlessness, must stop the hostilities and shape the events during this pivotal moment in history. #AC15 https://t.co/ysHVa8KdCD

The big title of the French publisher this fall is the long-awaited multiplayer co-op pirate adventure, Skull & Bones, whose responses have been mixed so far. Based on previous rumors, Assassin’s Creed Mirage has the potential to steal attention, especially with its back-to-the-roots gameplay.

As such, Ubisoft will more than likely keep the reveal limited only to a CGI trailer, but what to expect from it?

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is being developed as a return to the basic title, with a reinvigorated focus on classic Assassin’s Creed gameplays like social stealth, parkour, and of course assassinations. It is the first AC game since 2015’s Syndicate, and the cover image already promises a massive crowd to match it.

Considering Mirage’s strong inspiration from the first title, a recreation of the Assassin’s Creed (2007) iconic trailer would be a strong way to debut the title.

All in all, Mirage looks to be promising and indicative of a bright future. The title will be revealed at the upcoming Ubisoft Forward on September 10, 2022.

