Leaked Assassin’s Creed Mirage key art features ‘The Forty Thieves’ quests, hidden blade, and more 

After multiple rumors regarding the next mainline title of Ubisoft’s flagship franchise surfaced, Assassin’s Creed Mirage key art has now been leaked. The art features a possible questline title, “The Forty Thieves,” along with a figure in a hooded white robe sporting a familiar blade on their wrist.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is rumored to be the next mainline title in Ubisoft’s iconic stealth action open-world franchise. The title was originally planned as the fourth expansion of Valhalla but was reportedly expanded to a new mainline title early on, featuring Basim before the events of the game in Baghdad.

Mirage will reportedly take the series back to its roots, scaling back the divisive RPG elements while bringing back proper stealth. The game will reportedly be set around 860-870 AD and follows Basim as he becomes a Hidden One. Associated rumors have also hinted that Ubisoft is remaking the first Assassin’s Creed title and will release it as Season Pass content for Mirage.

The Forty Thieves quest might be Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s pre-order bonus

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Key Art has been leaked via the Ubisoft Store. As shared by @SynthPotato over on Twitter, the key art features a hooded Assassin clad in a white robe, branding a scimitar and a familiar hidden blade. The figure is seen standing alongside treasures as a shadowy figure looms by. The Assassin’s Creed Mirage logo is also featured alongside the text “The Forty Thieves Quest.”

Synth Potato (Ameer) 🥔 @SynthPotato Here’s the first look at #ACMirage everyone, I believe this isn’t out in the public yet, I can’t verify whether it’s 100% legit or not but it definitely seems credible, Curious what ppl think, We have a hooded assassin in the forefront of the series again🤔 @_Tom_Henderson_ Here’s the first look at #ACMirage everyone, I believe this isn’t out in the public yet, I can’t verify whether it’s 100% legit or not but it definitely seems credible, Curious what ppl think, We have a hooded assassin in the forefront of the series again🤔 @_Tom_Henderson_ https://t.co/HOdJN63ayC

Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves is one of the most well-known stories from Arabian Nights (One Thousand and One Nights). The tale was translated by French translator Antoine Galland, who heard it from Syrian storyteller Hanna Diyab. The story follows Ali Baba, a poor woodcutter who discovers the secret treasure trove of a fearful gang of thieves.

Synth Potato (Ameer) 🥔 @SynthPotato As an Iraqi, having a childhood story like the forty thieves be adapted into an AC game feels surreal, I really hope this turns out to be a good game! As an Iraqi, having a childhood story like the forty thieves be adapted into an AC game feels surreal, I really hope this turns out to be a good game!

The Forty Thieves quest in Mirage is more than likely adapted from that iconic tale. Based on the art, it seems like this quest could be a pre-order bonus, much like The Blind King from Odyssey or The Way of the Berserker from Valhalla.

Rebs Gaming @Mr_Rebs_

-Should be called Assassins Creed Mirage

-Released in Spring 2023

-The game will take place in Baghdad between the years 870-860

-Return to basics, no leveling system YouTuber j0nathan m.youtube.com/watch?v=aglOui… revealed this information on the new Assassins Creed game-Should be called Assassins Creed Mirage-Released in Spring 2023-The game will take place in Baghdad between the years 870-860-Return to basics, no leveling system YouTuber j0nathan m.youtube.com/watch?v=aglOui… revealed this information on the new Assassins Creed game-Should be called Assassins Creed Mirage-Released in Spring 2023-The game will take place in Baghdad between the years 870-860-Return to basics, no leveling system https://t.co/soCko92M6U

One of the major complaints from the fanbase is that the current Assassin’s Creed tiles do not follow the stories of Assassins. 2017’s Origins was the last time an Assassin or Hidden One was featured as the protagonist, and it looks like Ubisoft is finally listening.

The figure in front of the cover, which is likely Basim, is unmistakably an Assassin or Hidden One, replete with the white hooded robes and the hidden blade.

Ubisoft is likely to officially reveal Assassin’s Creed Mirage at Ubisoft Forward on September 10, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Danyal Arabi