Assassin’s Creed Rift is reportedly being set after Valhalla with a new protagonist; AC Infinity delayed, Assassin’s Creed Remake, and more

Following a recent rumor regarding Assassin’s Creed Rift, Basim is no longer going to be the protagonist of the title with the event being set after that of Valhalla. The rumor also mentions the live service title Assassin’s Creed Infinite being delayed as well as Assassin’s Creed Remake underwork.

Ubisoft’s stealth-action franchise, Assassin’s Creed is arguably one of the most well-known video game franchises over the last decade. The franchise takes players across different historical times and locations, telling millennia-spanning stories between two hidden factions, the Assassin’s Brotherhood and the Templar Order.

The latest mainline entry in the franchise, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, gained massive success, and aside from the two expansions (Wrath of Druids and Siege of Paris), the game was expanded to the second year of content featuring new river raids, mastery challenges, and a massive expansion, Dawn of Ragnarok. While a fourth expansion was planned, rumors have suggested that it has been expanded to its own title, codenamed Assassin’s Creed Rift.

Assassin’s Creed Rift will reportedly be set after the events of Valhalla with a new protagonist

Assassin’s Creed is reportedly the next game in the series, targeting a late 2022 / early 2023 release date. The game, originally planned as the fourth expansion of Valhalla, has been rumored to bring back the Hidden One Basim in a protagonistic role. However, recent rumors indicate that that might not be the case.

Redditor u/rockagent recently shared some leaks regarding Rift. According to him, while the expansion-turned game will take place in Baghdad, it will not feature Basim as the protagonist, but rather opt for a new character. Furthermore, he added that the expansion will take place in 900 AD, which, considering the story of Valhalla takes place between 872 AD and 878 AD, will be a couple of decades later and not a prequel.

He reiterated that the game will focus on classic elements from the series such as the Assassin vs Templar conflict, with a greater focus on gameplay elements such as stealth and parkour, and be a more focused title in comparison to the massive nature of the last few titles.

Furthermore, u/rockagent mentioned that the game is being developed by Ubisoft Sofia, the studio behind Dawn of Ragnarok, along with Ubisoft Toronto. However, several fans have questioned regarding this, since Ubisoft Sofia was heavily involved with Dawn of Ragnarok until recently, if the studio would have developers focus on a second project.

All in all, the rumors seem quite plausible and certainly has fans excited. u/rockagent stated that the upcoming Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase, where the game is slated to be officially announced, will feature a deep dive into the game during Ubisoft Forward in July.

Aside from Rift, Redditor u/rockagent also mentioned Infinity, the live service title that is slated to be the next evolution of the franchise. While the title didn’t have a release date, it is expected to be released around 2023. However, according to his post, the title has been delayed internally and is now targeting a 2024 release date.

He also mentioned a remake of the first Assassin’s Creed title. While II, Brotherhood, and Revelation has received a remastered port in the Ezio Collection, as well as III has also received a remastered re-release along with Odyssey, the first game has not. While the title was integral in setting up the entire franchise's narrative, the gameplay loop and world design has become quite dated over the last decade-and-a-half. As such, a remake does seem like a great idea and can certainly revitalize the series.

