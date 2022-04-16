Assassin’s Creed Valhalla reveals the rest of the Year 2 roadmap: Mastery Challange Pack 2, Ostara Festival, Armory, and more 

Ubisoft has officially revealed the second part of Assassin's Creed Year 2 roadmap, after Dawn of Ragnarok. The most exciting parts of this roadmap will be the new content featuring the Mastery Challenge and the Armory, which will let Eivor arrange her gear and view them as part of the Ravensthorpe Settlement.

After a massively successful Year 1 of post-launch content featuring two major expansions, Wrath of Druids and Siege of Paris, Ubisoft decided to continue the post-launch expansion of Valhalla into Year 2, which is a first for any Assassin’s Creed.

Two major title updates, Mastery Challenge Pack 2, Armory, and more are coming to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in Year 2

Year 2 of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla kicked off with the Dawn of Ragnarok expansion. The expansion follows Havi as he travels to Svartalfheim, the realm of the Dwarves, in search of his son Baldr, who has been imprisoned by the fire giant Surtr.

In Dawn of Ragnarok, the players not only face off against new types of enemies such as the Muspels and the returning Jortuns but also get the ability to replicate their powers with a new device called the Hugr-Rip. With that being said, let's take a look at what else is coming in Valhalla Year 2.

Assassin's Creed @assassinscreed

Two Title Updates

⚔️Mastery Challenge Pack 2

Return of the Ostara Festival

🛡️ All New Armory Building



Assassin’s Creed Valhalla's Year 1 post-release content introduced a lot of new and well-received features to the title, including a Mastery Challenge Pack, that allowed players to push the boundaries for their skills and test them out through different challenges.

In Year 2, Valhalla expands on the Mastery Challenge with Mastery Challenge Pack 2. Valhalla also brings back the Ostrata Festival from last year, with limited-time events and activities to partake in.

The most exciting free addition to Valhalla in Year 2's roadmap will undoubtedly be the Armory. The Armory will be available in the game's Ravensthorpe settlement, and let Eivor display her armor collection. Valhalla had a few selective armor sets in the turtle at launch, which encouraged players to upgrade their armor instead of changing it every other level.

Since then, however, Ubisoft has added a plethora of post-launch armor to the Helix shop, which can be purchased via microtransaction. The sheer number of paid armor easily puts the number of in-game obtainable armor to shame.

With that being said, let’s take a look at the Valhalla Year 2 roadmap.

Title Update 1.5.1 (Game Update) - April 19, 2022

Mastery Challenge Pack (Free Game Mode) - April 19, 2022

Ostara Festival (Free Limited-Time event) - April 21 - May 12, 2022

Title Update 1.5.2 (Game Update) - May 2022

Armory (New Feature) - May 2022

What to expect from the future of Assassin’s Creed?

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the 12th mainline installment of the decade-and-a-half old franchise. The series takes the players across various historical locations at different time periods to present an open-world action-adventure title set in the backdrop of a millennia-old secret war.

The war is fought between two factions, The Order of the Ancients, who later became The Templer Order, and the Hidden Ones, who came to be known as the Assassin’s Brotherhood.

Valhalla follows the story of Eivor Varinsdottir of the Raven Clan, who travels to England with her clan and her brother Sigurd Styrbjornsson in search of a new home, Ravensthorpe. In England, Eivor gets mixed up in situations amid political tensions across North Umbria, East Anglia, Mercia, and Wessex.

Ever since the Brotherhood, the Assassin’s Creed franchise has more or less maintained a yearly release schedule. While the franchise generally starves away from that yearly churn, the games generally get about a year of post-launch support, including one or two major expansions.

Following the success of Valhalla, Ubisoft decided to expand the post-launch content to Year 2. This is the first time an Assassin’s Creed title has received more than a year of support. However, this is more than likely the final set of updates for the title, as it may also soon stop receiving support like Watch Dogs Legion and Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

Kami. @Okami13_



- Codenamed "Rift".

- Smaller in scope.

- Takes place in Baghdad.

- Centered around Basim from Valhalla.

- Focus on stealth gameplay.

- Releasing late 2022 or 2023.



Ubisoft has already announced Assassin’s Creed infinity, a live service title that will bring a constant flow of new content to the title. Details regarding the title are extremely vague, other than a plausible release date of late 2023 and that animus is expected to play a major role.

However, that might not be the only Assassin’s Creed title on the horizon. According to well-known industry insiders, the next title in the franchise, which is currently being developed under the codename “RIFT,” will follow Basim in Baghdad prior to the events of Valhalla.

The title was originally planned as the fourth expansion for Valhalla, but was later expanded to a full-fledged mainline title with an expected release date of late 2022 or early 2023.

