Is the Wild Hearts deluxe edition worth it?

Developed by Koei Tecmo, Wild Hearts is a blend of the hunting genre and Fortnite-esque building mechanics. The game is set in feudal-era Japan in a place called Azuma and features fast-paced gameplay with intriguing creature design.

Gamers can choose between the game's standard or the deluxe edition, the latter known as the Karakuri Edition. Aside from the base game, the deluxe variant throws in cosmetic armor sets, emotes, and a decorative item. Other pre-order bonus items like chat stamps and the Ferocious Kemono emote are also included in this edition.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

The Wild Hearts deluxe edition comes with some cosmetic items and emotes

Koei Tecmo fans were pleasantly surprised by the Wild Hearts reveal in September 2022. The standard edition costs $69.99, while the Karakuri variant will set players back $89.99.

The following items are included in the Karakuri Edition:

Base game

Karakuri Samurai and Karakuri Ninja outfits

Tsukomo Lantern decorative item

Fighting spirit, Grovel, and Conch emotes

Ferocious Kemono emote

Poker face, Just woke up, Praying, Besties, and Sleepy chat stamps

The deluxe edition provides a good number of cosmetics. Players looking to dive into Wild Hearts solo won't have much reason to use emotes, so they aren't missing much if they skip this edition. However, the additional $20 cost is justifiable for those who like the Samurai and Ninja outfit designs.

Wild Hearts can be played solo, or co-op with up to two other friends. Those who plan to play with their friends will find the extra items, such as the chat stamps, worthwhile, so they would be advised to purchase the deluxe edition.

If players are solely interested in the Ferocious Kemono emote and the chat stamps, they will be better off preordering the game. This will enable them to save money and acquire the above goodies if they are sure to buy the game upon release.

Wild Hearts features unique weapon types that can be used in various in-game scenarios. Known as Kemonos, the beasts of this world are majestic and awe-inspiring in size and design. The game's location, Azuma, is just as fascinating, wherein players can use Karakuri technology to craft and upgrade weapons.

Wild Hearts could potentially lure Monster Hunter fans. Koei Tecmo has delivered on the design and gameplay front with their previous outings as Nioh and Nioh 2, and many are looking forward to the story in this intriguing world of Azuma.

Wild Hearts will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on February 17, 2023. An interesting thing to note here is that the game will launch with crossplay support, which should attract more players and lead to interesting sessions. Add to this the flexibility of co-op and solo play, and the title is shaping up to be one to watch.

