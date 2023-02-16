5 Wild Hearts tips and tricks for beginners

Wild Hearts, EA Games and Koei Tecmo’s latest monster hunting title, have hit the scene, bringing some interesting new mechanics to the popular genre. In general, monster-hunting games can be incredibly challenging, especially for players who haven’t played games like Dauntless or Monster Hunter.

If you're planning to fight the Kemono in Wild Hearts, there are a few things that all players should know, with most of this coming with time and practice. For example, when is the right time to use your Healing Water to recover health? You don’t want to waste these, so try to hold onto them until you’ve taken a big hit and need a lot of HP back in one go.

Here are some useful tidbits to help new Wild Hearts players get into this new adventure.

How to be prepared for combat in Wild Hearts

5) Construct Tents at Campsites to use fewer resources

In Wild Hearts, you can construct tents all around the map, which can be used as fast travel points. You’ll likely be frustrated by a lack of fast travel points when you start the game, but crafting tents in the wild can help with that. These are all fast-travel locations, but building a tent in the wild can be expensive, unless you build it at a camp.

Players can set up tents at a camp for a significantly lower cost, and these persist, even if you return to the Main Town. That means you don’t have to stress about wasting resources while on the hunt. Furthermore, you’ll also be able to set up zip lines to get around, making camps incredibly useful.

4) Learning about Karakuri is an important game mechanic

Karakuri in Wild Hearts function as both tools and weapons. Although you can construct these in battle to block incoming attacks from Kemono, these foes can break down your Karakuri structures as well.

You'll need Karakuri threads to make these, and while they aren’t hard to obtain, make sure you always have enough of them during combat. You can only hold 12 at a time, so make sure you don’t enter a fight without the ability to build.

Karakuri can also create towers of blocks to drop on foes for aerial attacks, but you must remember what your weapon can and cannot do before you commit to such a strategy.

3) Master dodging

Wild Hearts, like any monster-hunting game, features foes that deal incredible amounts of damage. You don’t want to take shots from the huge Kemono that you’ll be hunting. For that reason, make sure you take the time to master both the Dodge Roll and Sliding. Although sliding is more effective, Dodge Rolls will likely be easier to pull off in a pinch.

If you're already familiar with this genre of open-world games, you’ll know exactly how important dodging is. Practice dodging early on and learn timings, so that you take less damage in the long run.

2) Try to keep a wide variety of weapons/types

It’s important to know what all the weapon types in Wild Hearts feel and play like. While there’s nothing wrong with focusing on a particular weapon to master, in fact, it's something that most players do, knowing how everything functions is going to be necessary.

This way, you find weapons for different situations, which you can do after completing the tutorial. Some Kemono might be less susceptible to bludgeoning or slicing damage, for example. Also, having weapons with different elemental properties/status effects will help keep you prepared for as many situations as possible.

1) Don’t button mash

Wild Hearts isn’t a game where you can just mash your way through fights. Being smart and tactical is going to be more rewarding than just mashing your attack buttons non-stop. Monster-hunting games punish players who just focus on clicking attack buttons.

When you’ve knocked a monster down, take a few shots at it, but don’t just attack rapidly. That’s a sure-fire way to get battered as soon as your opponent gets up. Considering that many attack animations take some time to finish, you’ll be punished if you try to do too much.

Wild Hearts is an exciting new monster-hunting game that's easy to get into, but hard to master. These tips should help new players get ready to tackle this visually striking new game from EA.

Poll : 0 votes