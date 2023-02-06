All Wild Hearts weapons revealed so far

Wild Hearts is a unique offering by EA and Koei Tecmo. It is set in feudal Japan and packed with fantasy elements. Players can hunt majestic beasts in the world of Azuma using a plethora of weapons ranging from long-range bows to katanas. One can delve into this game co-op as well.

Some of the weapons revealed so far include the Karakuri Staff, Cannon, Claw Blade, Bow, Maul, Nodachi, Bladed Wagasa, and Karakuri Katana. Hunters can use them as per the scenario and the nature of the beast.

Katana, Cannon, and other unique weapons in Wild Hearts

Wild Hearts is a result of an intriguing partnership between EA and Koei Tecmo, with the latter being well-known for fast-paced action games like Nioh. They are no strangers to introducing unique beasts from Japanese lore. This is an unexpected genre for EA to tap into, and thus, players are keeping their eyes peeled for any information on this title.

The following are the Wild Hearts weapons revealed so far:

Karakuri Staff: This is a nimble weapon that allows hunters to be mobile around large beasts. One can land quick light attacks using this weapon. Alternatively, players can deal significant damage using heavy staff attacks at the cost of reduced mobility.

Cannon: Hunters can always resort to shooting creatures from a distance. The Cannon is ideal for cautious players who wish to small fire blasts without being in the beast's attack range.

Claw Blade: As the name suggests, the blade of this weapon resembles a claw and is capable of quick and nimble slashes. Players can even use this weapon to land air attacks on mammoth beasts and avoid touching the ground completely.

WILD HEARTS @playWildHearts #PlayWildHearts The Nodachi: A heavyweight, close-range weapon that deals huge damage without sacrificing dexterity. The Nodachi: A heavyweight, close-range weapon that deals huge damage without sacrificing dexterity. 🔪 #PlayWildHearts https://t.co/NlYvzf1Ey6

Bow: There is nothing more trustworthy than a bow. Hunters can use the bow to rain down arrows on monsters from afar and even have leverage over their foes before opting for close-range attacks.

Maul: This is a huge hammer-shaped weapon that deals tons of damage. Judging from its size, it will be a slower weapon, and thus, hunters must evade the enemy after landing some hits.

Nodachi: Fans of a greatsword-like weapon can opt for Nodachi. The slow and heavy attacks from this greatsword have the potential to rake in high damage numbers. Hunters can use this weapon against a slower creature.

WILD HEARTS @playWildHearts The Bladed Wagasa: A lightweight, close-range weapon that excels at deflecting Kemono attacks from the fore. ☂️ #PlayWildHearts The Bladed Wagasa: A lightweight, close-range weapon that excels at deflecting Kemono attacks from the fore. ☂️ #PlayWildHearts https://t.co/z4QiuMu6bN

Bladed Wagasa: This is the most unique weapon in the game. It is an umbrella, albeit not a simple one. As the name suggests, the weapon is loaded with blades around its rims and has a spike on its top. Hunters can devour their foes with this stylish bladed umbrella.

Karakuri Katana: Players can never go wrong with this jack of all trades. From mammoth creatures to medium-sized foes, the Karakuri Katana can deliver fast light and heavy attacks, and hits the sweet spot between the giant Nodachi and Claw Blade, the fastest weapon.

Wild Hearts also features building mechanics akin to Fortnite and is centered around Karakuri, an ancient form of technology. Players can fortify their battlegrounds with various structures to gain an edge over the majestic beasts and successfully defeat them.

Wild Hearts can be played solo as a single-player game or in co-op mode with up to two other friends. The title will also support crossplay, which is sure to attract gamers from all platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

The beasts in this game are termed Kemono - a combination of nature’s creation and technological interventions in the world of Azuma. It's fair to say, then, that Wild Hearts is shaping up to be a unique blend of a Monster Hunter-type world with a sprinkling of Fortnite’s mid-battle building mechanics.

Wild Hearts oozes a unique style while being familiar at the same time. The title has been marketed as part of the EA Originals initiative. The game was revealed in September last year and is set to release on February 17, 2023.

