The Dead Space remake was launched on the next generation consoles and PC on January 27, 2023. The remake was met with exceptional praise, with players being drawn to its visual and gameplay improvements that still managed to keep the core essence of the title alive and feel similar to the original 2008 game.

The game has been compared to the likes of the excellent Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 remakes from Capcom, among other survival horror titles, bringing it to a new generation of gamers.

Now that the dust has settled, interested players may wonder what the next move would be for the developers, Motive Studio. Unfortunately, while nothing has been confirmed so far, we can still speculate on what is to come in the future based on recent remarks from Motive after the success of the remake.

Future plans for a Dead Space 2 remake are still in consideration, as is an Iron Man game

While there has been no direct confirmation from Motive Studio and Electronic Arts yet at the time of writing this article, recent developments have suggested that a Dead Space 2 remake, and possibly a Dead Space 4 game may be considered as potential future projects by the company.

Senior Producer of the remake, Phil Ducharme has recently said that the EA Motive team will soon have discussions with Electronic Arts on how to take the franchise forward, heavily suggesting a remake of the sequel is under heavy consideration by the team.

Additionally, the new secret ending and a cryptographic in-game message (referring to the “Oracles” from the sequel and events throughout the trilogy) being unearthed recently further provides weight to this theory.

However, it may be long before Motive Studio actually begins work on either the sequel or a speculated fourth entry in the Dead Space franchise due to other projects in the pipeline, including an untitled Iron Man game in collaboration with Marvel Entertainment.

What else has Electronic Arts’ Motive Studio worked on?

Other than the recent Dead Space remake, Motive Studio has also worked on two previous titles set in the Star Wars universe, delivering major hits despite being a relatively new studio.

Star Wars Battlefront II is the first title from Motive and was developed alongside DICE and Criterion Games. It is an action shooter game set as a sequel to the 2015 reboot of the Star Wars Battlefront series.

Featuring both a single-player campaign and multiplayer elements, Battlefront II was a promising but troubling entry from the studio, thanks to its controversial microtransactions.

Star Wars Squadrons was the second and most popular title developed by Motive Studio, utilizing the power of the Frostbite engine to deliver a solid space combat shooter set in the Star Wars universe. It takes place after the events of the Return of the Jedi.

This first person space combat shooter was met with positive reception, with praises being drawn to its graphical prowess, gameplay, and multiplayer. However, criticism was drawn towards its lackluster story and additional content.

