Dead Space remake secret ending explained

The Dead Space remake features an exciting remake, which isn't incredibly challenging to unlock. It's one of the things players are most looking forward to as they complete the masterpiece remake. This ending has caught players' attention, and it might be teasing that something else is in store for the franchise.

Could players be getting another Dead Space remake? It takes some time to unlock this secret ending, but is it worth it? It is. Read on if you want to know what Issac's fate is after defeating the Hive Mind. Please be aware that spoilers are contained in this article since it discusses the secret ending of a recently-released game.

What takes place during the secret ending of the Dead Space remake?

After taking the time to unlock New Game+, finding the Marker Fragments, and defeating the Hive Mind again, Dead Space fans are treated to an exciting ending. In the game's original ending, Issac Clarke gets back to his ship and is attacked by a mutated version of Nicole, which leads to the credits. It's an iconic jump scare, for sure.

In the secret ending of the Dead Space remake, he overcame the Hive Mind, as usual. Though Mutated Nicole shows up, she doesn't attack. Instead, she inquires with Issac if they're going home soon. After all, there's a great deal of work to do.

“Soon, I promise. Gotta build a little something first.”

Issac responded to Nicole, stating they were going home, but there was work to do first. Nicole embraced the protagonist and wanted to know if it was for her. He responded to "Nicole," saying that he thinks she'll like what it is.

“It’s a surprise, sweetie. But I think you’re going to like it.”

It's like the original ending in that they're both hallucinations of Nicole. It appears that the Marker is controlling him and that he's being manipulated. It makes sense when you consider his appearance in Dead Space 2. After all, he has Dementia throughout the game, seeing a vision of his girlfriend throughout the game.

The way this reads, it could mean Issac, while under the influence of the Marker, plans to create more of them. There's a significant time gap between Dead Space and the sequel - about three years. With that in mind, there's no telling what Issac Clarke has done under these hallucinations and manipulations. He could have created something that could doom the Earth.

In the sequel, Issac Clarke wakes up in a hospital without accounting for what happened between the two games. If we get a sequel to the Dead Space remake, fans can find out exactly what went down, with this secret ending perhaps being the tease for that.

In the end, in the second game, players learned that the "attack" by Nicole never happened. This secret ending for the Dead Space remake makes it more connected to the second game. This ending is attentive to the franchise's lore, and while the original jump scare was a fun experience, this connects the two games better than the original ending.

Poll : 0 votes