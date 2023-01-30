The immensely well-received Dead Space remake was launched worldwide on January 27, 2023. Developed by Motive Studio and published by Electronic Arts, the remake features improved visuals, gameplay tweaks, and story additions to make it the definite Dead Space experience, setting what may be the foundation for a breath of fresh air and renewed interest in this classic survival horror franchise.

One of the several story-related changes to the game is the inclusion of a new "secret" ending, which has several implications for the future of the series and connections to the sequel, Dead Space 2.

Note: Heavy spoilers for the Dead Space series will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

What happens during the events of the secret ending for the Dead Space remake?

This sequence begins as soon as players defeat the Hive Mind and board the escape ship. The cutscene begins immediately after Ageis VII is destroyed and switches to Issac Clarke, now speaking to the once-dead Nicole again. Nicole asks him if they will return home, and Issac promises they will relatively soon - but not before he builds "something." The camera finally pans to the back of the ship, which is now scribbled in Marker symbols, presumably drawn by Issac himself in his demented state.

How can players unlock this secret ending?

Unlocking this secret ending is not exactly a particularly easy task and requires the following steps:

Players must first complete the game on any difficulty to unlock the New Game Plus mode.

Start a new save from the New Game Plus mode.

Collect all 12 Markers spread over the USG Ishimura in this playthrough.

Make sure to return the Marker Fragments at the shrine in Captain Mathius' room before starting Chapter 12.

Engage with and finish the final boss battle to enter the escape ship.

A very different cutscene will now play out that sets up the events of the sequel - something that was absent in the original version of the game.

How does this tie into the events of Dead Space 2?

This new ending ties directly into the events of the sequel set three years from the first game, providing a smoother transition into the following events.

The secret ending pretty much confirms that Issac's mind has been taken over by the Marker, being manipulated by visions of Nicole coercing him into building multiple Marker copies in its influence. The now insane Issac will go on to be discovered and subsequently captured by EarthGov, before creating copies of the Marker and finally triggering the events of the sequel, where the necromorphs spawn in the Sprawl shortly after players take control of Issac.

It is also highly speculated that the new ending was teased to reveal plans for a future remake of Dead Space 2, considered one of the best survival horror video game sequels of all time.

The remake was launched on January 27, 2023, for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5 and was met with very positive reviews from both fans and critics alike.

