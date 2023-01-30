How to kill the Hive Mind in Dead Space remake

The Dead Space remake tells the same story as the original, with Isaac Clarke having to face off against dangerous space zombies aboard a huge mining spaceship. It is a third-person horror game that features new and improved graphics from the original as well as a fresh set of characters, friendly as well as hostile. Along with that, there is a new ending and a New Game+ as well.

The Dead Space remake also changes some of the encounters and boss fights. The Hive mind is a huge tentacled boss-level enemy that is encountered at the end of chapter 12. It is highly advised that players try to conserve as much ammo and med packs as they can before reaching it. Let's take a look at how to defeat this opponent.

The Hive Mind battle in Dead Space remake has 3 phases before reaching the end

Before reaching the big fight, there will be a room with a shop and a workshop. Gamers should buy all the resources they will need and upgrade their weapons before they face off against the final boss. They can also save their game here.

Some ammunition and health packs can also be picked up right before the room, so the players should have plenty for the upcoming fight. The landing pad where the fight takes place will also have some crates to loot. Once they feel they're ready, they can head to the arena to face the Hive Mind and finish the story of the Dead Space remake.

Phase 1

The Hive Mind, in the first phase, will launch yellow blobs that can damage the players if they land accurately. Additionally the boss’ tentacles can explode these blobs, so fans should be wary of where they slam.

Getting through this phase is simple enough: just shoot the yellow glowing bits around the worm monster’s mouth. They will pop one by one and the battle will head to the second phase where all of them are gone.

Phase 2

This phase involves having to deal with necromorphs as the Hive Mind will decide to take some time to collect itself. Players should deal with them as they would normally and quickly move on to the final phase.

Phase 3

In the final phase, the Hive Mind will decide to deal with the players using its tentacles. It will slam at the launching pad at a regular pace. Isaac will have to avoid this, along with the lines of acid the worm monster spits out. After a couple of attacks, the monster will open up its stomach to reveal five glowing sacs that the players will need to shoot.

Keep shooting until all of them are destroyed, at which point the Hive Mind will pull Isaac up into the air and reveal its final weak point in its mouth. Players will flail around and they will have to hit this weak point to finish the fight.

End of the fight

After the Hive Mind is killed, players will get to see the ending cutscene of the Dead Space remake and will receive various rewards for finishing the game.

These rewards include 50,000 credits to spend at the shop, 10 nodes, several text logs that fill out the lore, a level 6 suit, and access to New Game+.

