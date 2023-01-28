All Dead Space remake weapon upgrade locations

With the Dead Space remake offering plenty of weapons in its arsenal, it becomes necessary to upgrade them and improve one's survival chances in this sci-fi horror classic. However, finding weapon upgrade locations might be a nuisance for players as they are scattered around Ishimura.
With upgradation mechanics, they can increase damage output, reload speed, and much more. If players is wandering around the map to find the locations to upgrade their weapons, they don't have to worry anymore.
This article will act as a guide to help find those upgrade locations easily and help players customize their weapons according to their will.
Dead Space Remake's weapon upgrade locations so far
The Dead Space remake's quest starts with protagonist Isaac Clarke's adventure across USG Ishimura to find his girlfriend. With numerous Necromorphs (mutated corpses) hindering your journey, the game offers brutality and horror at its best. With extraterrestrial space monsters becoming each other's foes, players have no choice but to gun them down for good.
If players are looking to upgrade their weapons to engage easily, here are all the locations in the campaign. From the Isimura clinic to the control room, the places to upgrade weapons are scattered all around the map.
Pulse Rifle upgrade location
Pulse Rifle is one of the best long-range weapons if you upgrade it correctly. With its high fire rate and laser-like beam, enemies can be decimated in seconds. In chapter 2 of the campaign, you can find the upgrade location in the Medical Deck tram section.
There is also another upgrade locattion in the Control Room. However, it is in chapter 3 and you need to complete the previous one to get access.
Flamethrower upgrade location
If you are a fan of survival horror, you'll have no difficulty recognizing this flame-throwing powerhouse in your arsenal. With its alternate fire, you can create a wall of flames as well. The weapon upgrade location can be found in the Control Room and the Engine Room in chapter 3.
Plasma Cutter upgrade location
While it's not a weapon that requires ammo to fight, the Plasma Cutter is a crucial close range companion for you to have. It can easily shred your enemies in close range combat. The upgradation location for this weapon is rather easy to find.
Upon completing your first chapter in the Dead Space Remake, you need to go through the Medical Wing in chapter 2. If you need more upgradation, you can find a heat accumulator upgrade in the Control Room in Chapter 3.
Ripper upgrade location
The Ripper is one of the most useful weapons in your arsenal. With its ability to pull enemies towards you, you can easily open your blades and cut through the swarm easily. The Ripper's alternate fire is called Vortex. To upgrade the weapon, you need to visit the Machine Shop in Chapter 3 of the Dead Space Remake campaign.
Line Gun upgrade location
The Line Gun is another important weapon to control the hordes of necromorphs around you. This weapon is a wide-beamed slicer that can cut through your enemies with ease. To upgrade the weapon, you need to reach ER Hallway A in Chapter 5 of the campaign.
One thing that is to be noted is that most of the upgrades cost around 11,000 credits. Hence, you need to spend the credits you earn very carefully depending on your playstyle. These are all the locations that we've found so far. While the game is new, there is a lot to find in the forthcoming days.
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's website to find more guides on the Dead Space Remake.