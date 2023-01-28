All Dead Space remake weapon upgrade locations

With the Dead Space remake offering plenty of weapons in its arsenal, it becomes necessary to upgrade them and improve one's survival chances in this sci-fi horror classic. However, finding weapon upgrade locations might be a nuisance for players as they are scattered around Ishimura.

With upgradation mechanics, they can increase damage output, reload speed, and much more. If players is wandering around the map to find the locations to upgrade their weapons, they don't have to worry anymore.

This article will act as a guide to help find those upgrade locations easily and help players customize their weapons according to their will.

Dead Space Remake's weapon upgrade locations so far

The Dead Space remake's quest starts with protagonist Isaac Clarke's adventure across USG Ishimura to find his girlfriend. With numerous Necromorphs (mutated corpses) hindering your journey, the game offers brutality and horror at its best. With extraterrestrial space monsters becoming each other's foes, players have no choice but to gun them down for good.

If players are looking to upgrade their weapons to engage easily, here are all the locations in the campaign. From the Isimura clinic to the control room, the places to upgrade weapons are scattered all around the map.

Pulse Rifle upgrade location

Dead Space @deadspace Isaac's essentials: the Plasma Cutter and Pulse Rifle.



Check out the original and new sound effects of these classic Dead Space weapons played side by side. Isaac's essentials: the Plasma Cutter and Pulse Rifle. Check out the original and new sound effects of these classic Dead Space weapons played side by side. https://t.co/URa6xfxIFd

Pulse Rifle is one of the best long-range weapons if you upgrade it correctly. With its high fire rate and laser-like beam, enemies can be decimated in seconds. In chapter 2 of the campaign, you can find the upgrade location in the Medical Deck tram section.

There is also another upgrade locattion in the Control Room. However, it is in chapter 3 and you need to complete the previous one to get access.

Flamethrower upgrade location

If you are a fan of survival horror, you'll have no difficulty recognizing this flame-throwing powerhouse in your arsenal. With its alternate fire, you can create a wall of flames as well. The weapon upgrade location can be found in the Control Room and the Engine Room in chapter 3.

Plasma Cutter upgrade location

Darth Gibbious @Darth_Gibbious #ThankYou @deadspace #IsaacClarke #XboxSeriesX I was so happy when I got to pick up the plasma cutter again, this is going to be another fun ride I can tell already. Also R3 still shows the line of where to go, I wish every game had this! #DeadSpaceRemake I was so happy when I got to pick up the plasma cutter again, this is going to be another fun ride I can tell already. Also R3 still shows the line of where to go, I wish every game had this! #DeadSpaceRemake #ThankYou @deadspace #IsaacClarke #XboxSeriesX https://t.co/2WwA88qviq

While it's not a weapon that requires ammo to fight, the Plasma Cutter is a crucial close range companion for you to have. It can easily shred your enemies in close range combat. The upgradation location for this weapon is rather easy to find.

Upon completing your first chapter in the Dead Space Remake, you need to go through the Medical Wing in chapter 2. If you need more upgradation, you can find a heat accumulator upgrade in the Control Room in Chapter 3.

Ripper upgrade location

𝐑𝐮𝐥𝐞𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 @RuleTimeSpace Dead Space Remake is changing how guns work with modifications! Like the Plasma Cutter getting an extended mag (Or you could make your bullets set Necro's on fire) or The Ripper having blades that ricochet off of walls! Dead Space Remake is changing how guns work with modifications! Like the Plasma Cutter getting an extended mag (Or you could make your bullets set Necro's on fire) or The Ripper having blades that ricochet off of walls! https://t.co/uGpS0UF9lw

The Ripper is one of the most useful weapons in your arsenal. With its ability to pull enemies towards you, you can easily open your blades and cut through the swarm easily. The Ripper's alternate fire is called Vortex. To upgrade the weapon, you need to visit the Machine Shop in Chapter 3 of the Dead Space Remake campaign.

Line Gun upgrade location

Dillon Rogers @TafferKing451 Since the remake is out tomorrow, what's your favorite weapon in Dead Space? The weapon you won't go without.



Mine is probably the Line Gun - feels so good to kneecap the necromorphs in a single shot. Since the remake is out tomorrow, what's your favorite weapon in Dead Space? The weapon you won't go without.Mine is probably the Line Gun - feels so good to kneecap the necromorphs in a single shot. https://t.co/jMsoyyoydM

The Line Gun is another important weapon to control the hordes of necromorphs around you. This weapon is a wide-beamed slicer that can cut through your enemies with ease. To upgrade the weapon, you need to reach ER Hallway A in Chapter 5 of the campaign.

One thing that is to be noted is that most of the upgrades cost around 11,000 credits. Hence, you need to spend the credits you earn very carefully depending on your playstyle. These are all the locations that we've found so far. While the game is new, there is a lot to find in the forthcoming days.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's website to find more guides on the Dead Space Remake.

