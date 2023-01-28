Best Dead Space remake graphics settings for RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

After an official release on 27 January, 2023, the highly anticipated Dead Space remake boasts numerous upgrades over the original game. These enhancements not only pertain to gameplay, but to graphics and audio as well. Visually, the remake does a marvelous job, providing breathtaking lighting effects, textures, and more. All of these changes help bring the world of Dead Space to life.

RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti are mid-range GPU offerings from Nvidia. Although they're from the previous generation of graphics cards, they're perfectly capable of running the latest titles at 1080p, or even 1440p in certain cases. Based on the well-known Ampere architecture, these two cards deliver amazing performances while being power-efficient.

This guide suggests the best graphics settings to use for the Dead Space remake with the RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti.

RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti perform surprisingly well in the Dead Space remake

According to some fans, the PC port of the recently released Dead Space remake is decently optimized, allowing the RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti to run the game at 1080p resolution with maxed-out graphics settings. However, this might result in inconsistent framerates, especially if ray tracing's enabled.

To provide players with an optimal experience, this guide lists out the settings that perfectly balances solid visuals with stable framerates. Here are the best graphics settings for the Dead Space remake while using the RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti:

Best graphics settings for the Dead Space remake with the RTX 3060

Full Screen Mode : Full Screen

: Full Screen Full Screen Device : Monitor 1

: Monitor 1 Full Screen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Refresh Rate: As per your preference

As per your preference Vertical Sync: Off

Off High Dynamic Range : As per your preference

: As per your preference Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Motion Blur : As per your preference

: As per your preference Film Grain : As per your preference

: As per your preference Color Blind Mode : None

: None Color Blind Contrast : N/A

: N/A Dynamic Resolution Scale : Off

: Off Dynamic Resolution Scale Refresh Rate Target : N/A

: N/A Anti-Aliasing: DLSS

DLSS DLSS Mode: Quality

Quality Graphics Quality : Custom

: Custom Light Quality : High

: High Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Reflection Quality: High

High Volumetric Resolution : High

: High Ambient Occlusion : RTAO

: RTAO Depth of Field Quality: High

You can buy the Nvidia RTX 3060 here.

Best graphics settings for the Dead Space remake with the RTX 3060 Ti

Full Screen Mode : Full Screen

: Full Screen Full Screen Device : Monitor 1

: Monitor 1 Full Screen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Refresh Rate: As per your preference

As per your preference Vertical Sync: Off

Off High Dynamic Range : As per your preference

: As per your preference Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Motion Blur : As per your preference

: As per your preference Film Grain : As per your preference

: As per your preference Color Blind Mode : None

: None Color Blind Contrast : N/A

: N/A Dynamic Resolution Scale : Off

: Off Dynamic Resolution Scale Refresh Rate Target : N/A

: N/A Anti-Aliasing: DLSS

DLSS DLSS Mode: Quality

Quality Graphics Quality : Custom

: Custom Light Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Reflection Quality: Ultra

Ultra Volumetric Resolution : Ultra

: Ultra Ambient Occlusion : RTAO

: RTAO Depth of Field Quality: High

You can buy the Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti here.

The settings mentioned above will give users a well-rounded Dead Space experience. With the help of this guide, they won't miss out on any major visual aspects while maintaining recent framerates. If users are still facing minor stuttering or performance instability issues, it's recommended to update to the latest Nvidia Game Ready drivers.

Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links for the products mentioned.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes