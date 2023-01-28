How to easily equip every suit in Dead Space remake

The Dead Space remake has successfully brought back the exciting formula that led to the popularity of the original release and the franchise itself. With significant graphical and gameplay upgrades, the remake allows players to enjoy the same horror experience, but with a far more realistic feel. Additionally, an element of fashion has been added, letting players try different suits on Isaac Clarke, the protagonist.

While these suits don't offer a significant advantage to players, all of the game's customization options come at a price. Those who order the Digital Deluxe Edition will receive an additional set of customized armor to choose from. While they don't help players survive the horror game any better, these suits certainly add a sense of personalization and individuality.

The first option for players who own multiple suits in the recently released Dead Space remake is to equip them. Thankfully, EA has made this procedure fairly simple in the remake, and equipping different suits is easy enough. This article will show players how to equip different suits in the Dead Space remake.

Suits in the Dead Space remake let players be more fashionable as they can personalize their looks

Until now, the only way to obtain skins in the Dead Space remake was by purchasing the Digital Deluxe Edition. Although it costs more than the Standard Edition, some players argue that there's very little sense in obtaining different suits since they don't offer any practical advantages.

Nevertheless, some players may wish to look different in the Dead Space remake, which makes some sense considering that the game's played from a third-person perspective. Given below is a list of all the suits that can be obtained from the Digital Deluxe Edition:

DS-08 Legacy Rig

Lone Survivor Suit

Infested Suit

Venture Suit

Bloody Suit

Sanctified Suit

Once players have collected these skins in the Dead Space remake, the next task will be to equip them. Until they do so, Isaac Clarke will be wearing the default suit, with none of the additional options even available on the menu. Here's how different suits can be equipped and switched within the game:

The game will always start off with Isaac wearing the default suit. When you purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition, the unlocked suits won't be displayed at the beginning, so everyone effectively starts from the same position.

After some progression through the storyline, you should arrive at a store. This store will contain all of the bonus items that you've received from a real-life purchase.

Here, you'll be able to try out different suits and choose one to wear.

Your suits can be changed later on by heading into similar stores spread throughout the map.

Once again, it should be noted that these suits don't offer any in-game benefits or advantages to players. They are purely cosmetic in nature and allow players to add a touch of personalization to their gaming experience.

Additionally, changing suits shouldn't be confused with upgrading Isaac's rig, as the latter can make a difference in the game. Upgrading the rig allows players to perform tasks far more efficiently and is of great importance within the horror title.

