How to easily upgrade your Inventory space in Dead Space remake

The Dead Space Remake is finally here with fully redeveloped graphics and looks. It follows the story of Isaac Clarke, who is sent to repair a massive mining spaceship called the Ishimura.

Unfortunately, Clarke soon learns that the ship is infested with mutated human corpses he must combat to survive in the dead of space. While doing so, he must uncover the truth behind these mutations and what truly happened onboard the Ishimura.

One of the many ways the Dead Space remake keeps players on their toes is by making them juggle various horror mechanics. As it is a staple of the genre, players are constantly made to feel powerless and scared. They're limited on a lot of things, like guns, ammo, crafting materials, etc.

Even if these materials are in abundant supply, inventory space becomes an issue. The Dead Space remake uses its limited inventory space to keep players from being able to easily hoard many resources. This forces them to use resources like ammo and healing items cautiously in order to survive.

However, as the game progresses and increases in difficulty, inventory upgrades become a necessity.

Where to find inventory upgrades in the Dead Space remake

PlayStation @PlayStation



Optional side areas to explore

Expanded weapon upgrades

360 zero-gravity movement

Full story: New Dead Space remake gameplay details revealed:Optional side areas to exploreExpanded weapon upgrades360 zero-gravity movementFull story: play.st/3rWs9vb New Dead Space remake gameplay details revealed:Optional side areas to exploreExpanded weapon upgrades360 zero-gravity movementFull story: play.st/3rWs9vb https://t.co/ZK5pYtEL1P

Getting an upgrade in the inventory space doesn't take much in the game. Players will simply need to keep progressing on the main story missions until they can access the shops in Ishimura. These shops hold many useful items, including Suit Upgrades, which level up the suit and allow for more items to be carried at once.

Along with that, suit levels also increase armor, which lets players take more hits before enemies can kill them. Inventory space is extremely important, and it is recommended that players prioritize these purchases over anything else.

The initial upgrade will cost 10,000 credits and increase in price at further levels. Players can get these credits by making sure they loot every possible place they can. Resources are extremely important in the Dead Space remake, so players should always loot whatever container they can find. Additionally, they can sell off what they don't need in order to accrue more currency.

Multiple sources around the internet have reported that there are a total of six levels to suit upgrades, with the first two levels costing 10,000 credits; however, the final level is only available in New Game+. Players will have to complete the entire main story of the Dead Space remake at least once in order to access NG+ mode.

The original game won a lot of players' hearts by putting an interesting twist on the horror genre. It had innovative ideas that pushed gaming to new heights and were very well received by the community.

Players are happy to see that the Dead Space remake has delivered almost flawlessly on the formula laid out by the original, evident from all the good reviews that it has been receiving. The game is available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox series X/S.

Readers can click here for more helpful guides, news, and info about the game.

Poll : 0 votes