All Chapters in Dead Space Remake and how long does it take to complete each

Dead Space is back with a remastered version of the classic sci-fi survival horror game from 2008, featuring updated graphics and frightening new additions to cater to a new generation of players.

Back in the day, the original title was considered a legendary horror thriller based out of outer Space. So, how long does it take to finish the remake? Read along to find out the chapter division and how much commitment is required to finish the main storyline of the latest Dead Space Remake.

Note: This article may contain spoilers regarding the game.

How long does it take to finish the chapters in Dead Space Remake?

Rather than a remastered version, the latest Dead Space is a full-fledged ground-up remake of the original (Image via Motive Studio)

The original title used to take roughly 12 hours to complete. The 2023 edition is similar in length to the original, taking around 11-12 hours to beat.

There are 12 chapters in total, each taking an hour to beat. It should be noted that the first and last chapters are slightly shorter, and some are longer than others.

The newer version has kept the chapters similar to the original game but has extended the length of some of them. They feature new side missions indicated by a yellow line on Isaac Clarke's Wayfinder. If a blue line is also present, it means that the side mission is on the same path as the primary mission.

List of all 12 Chapters in Dead Space Remake

Dead Space's 12 chapters cannot be skipped and must be played to uncover the mysteries hiding in the USG Ishimura.

The central episode chapters in the latest title are listed below:

Chapter 1: New Arrivals

Chapter 2: Intensive Care

Chapter 3: Course Correction

Chapter 4: Obliteration Imminent

Chapter 5: Lethal Devotion

Chapter 6: Environmental Hazards

Chapter 7: Into the Void

Chapter 8: Search and Rescue

Chapter 9: Dead on Arrival

Chapter 10: End of Days

Chapter 11: Alternate Solutions

Chapter 12: Dead Space

Furthermore, the remake features numerous mysteries to uncover on the Ishimura and encourages players to explore for rewards and upgrades. Those who carefully examine nooks, corners, and secret rooms will discover more supplies and upgrades to aid their journey further along the main storyline.

Allow yourself ample time to explore, as the latest iteration has plenty of side missions and a potential secret ending on offer. So, you might want to extend the gameplay hours to more than the average 12-hour mark.

What else does the new entrant have in store for us?

Dead Space features New Game+, which becomes available after beating the game once. It allows players to restart with all their previous weapons, items, upgrades, and credits.

However, not all items will be in the inventory at the start. Isaacs can retrieve items from storage at any time during the game. Abilities such as Stasis and Kinesis must be reacquired at appropriate plot points during the new playthrough as they are tied to specific story moments.

Released on 27th January 2023, the game is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Series S, and PC.

