Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gets delayed - New release date, possible reasons, and more

Many fans were eagerly waiting for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to be released so they could enjoy the next chapter of Cal Kestis' journey. The first game was an immense success, and expectations were naturally high, with the original release date of the sequel (March 17, 2023) getting closer. However, it appears that the game's launch has now been delayed.

On Tuesday, developers Respawn Entertainment made an official announcement about the progress that they have made on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. While much of the announcement will be music to fans' ears, the delay won't please them. Irrespective of the reasons, the gaming community never takes release delays too kindly.

While this is certainly unfortunate for fans, Respawn Entertainment has announced a new release date for the game. There's solace in the fact that the new date isn't too far off from the original one. To be precise, the launch has been delayed by six weeks.

What Respawn Entertainment had to say about the delay of Star Wars Jedi: Survivors

As mentioned earlier, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was originally meant to be released globally on March 17, 2023. The game will now be available worldwide on April 28, 2023. Fans will be hoping there won't be any more delays after this one.

EA Star Wars @EAStarWars Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Now Arrives April 28th Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Now Arrives April 28th https://t.co/PNtsL6kmER

Respawn Entertainment has provided the reasons behind the delay in its announcement. It is mainly due to a quality issue, and the development team feels more time is needed to refine the game.

Here's what the studio said:

"In order for the team to hit the Respawn quality bar, provide the team the time they need, and achieve the level of polish our fans deserve, we have added six crucial weeks to our release schedule – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will now launch globally on April 28."

Respawn Entertainment also explained how the community plays a significant role in shaping the game's future. It said:

"Jedi: Survivor is a direct response to the feedback from our community, delivering expansive destinations to explore, evolved combat and traversal, and of course, the continuation of Cal and BD's story."

The studio added that making the game has brought its developers closer as a team:

"Making this game has truly made us a better team, and we have pushed ourselves at every level to make this the Star Wars sequel our fans expect from Respawn and Lucasfilm Games."

While the delay will disappoint many in the community, most players will hope that the quality of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is up to standard at launch. The first title was a solid experience in terms of gameplay depth and performance.

Respawn Entertainment added that it is currently working on refining and polishing the performance of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Work is also being done to ensure that as many bugs are quashed as possible.

It remains to be seen if EA can keep up with the new dates or if there will be more delays in the future.

