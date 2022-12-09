Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gets first gameplay clip and official release date at The Game Awards 2022

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has made massive announcements at The Game Awards 2022, with the first world premiere taking place during the awards show. The gaming community has been waiting for the moment ever since rumors about a sequel began popping up.

Until now, most of the information about the game has come primarily from rumors since EA wasn't too keen on revealing details about the ongoing project. However, things have now started to pick up pace as Respawn has finally shown what kind of work they've been doing. The sequel retains the first title's core gameplay in many ways but adds to the experience as well.

The main storyline will likely be a continuation of the first game, which was a commercial and critical success. Most importantly, the release date for the game is now known. Unless there are some unexpected delays, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be released on March 17, 2023. It will be released on all major platforms, including PC and consoles. The game can already be wishlisted on online stores like Steam.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's announcement at The Game Awards 2022 has fans excited

The world premiere of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will excite fans since it's the first official reveal of the gameplay.

Incidentally, Cameron Monaghan (who portrays Cal Kestis in both games) also made a special appearance at The Game Awards 2022. Holding a lightsaber in his hands, Monaghan greeted fans and gamers at the show. He also mentioned that he recently had an opportunity to try out the game. Monaghan only had praise for the game, and fan expectations are likely at an all-time high after he shared his thoughts.

Although this was the first gameplay reveal, the context and plot of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor came well before The Game Awards 2022. Announced during the earlier Star Wars celebrations, the sequel is set to take place five years after the events of Fallen Order.

The upcoming game will follow the journey of Cal Kestis across the empire. Interestingly, the new version of Cal in the sequel will likely be much stronger and have new powers. The clip shown at The Game Awards 2022 has also generated several fan theories across social media.

Previously, there were some rumors about the game releasing on March 15, 2023. However, they now stand corrected, and fans are excited about getting their hands on the game.

