The Game Awards 2022 live coverage: Major announcements and winners revealed 

The Game Awards 2022 has finally begun at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Winners across various categories are slowly being revealed, with players learning if their favorite games have been able to win the crown once the dust has settled. Although there are 30+ categories to cover, everyone around the world, not present at the Microsoft Theater, is glued to their screens to see who bags the Game of the Year.

Beyond the various categories and the awards, the night is also known to gamers for the plethora of new information and premiers that are showcased regarding upcoming titles and debuts. Without further ado, this article covers all the live announcements of The Game Awards 2022 regarding major news and winners across various categories.

The Game Awards 2022 live coverage of major news and winners

The major highlights of the night for now are the following:

Games for Impact - As Dusk Falls crowned the winner!

A new look at Nightingale

Best Community Support - Final Fantasy XIV crowned the winner!

Best Sim/Strategy Game - Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope crowned the winner!

Best VR/AR Game - Moss: Book II crowned the winner!

Best Art Direction - Elden Ring crowned the winner!

Tekken 8 gameplay showcased

Best Narrative - God of War Ragnarok crowned the winner!

Immortals of Aveum arrives in 2023!

Death Stranding 2 announced!

Forspoken demo is available to be played!

Dune Awakening, the open world survival MMO, in-engine pre-alpha look!

Earthblade announced for 2024

Star Wars Jedi Survivor world premiere, releases on March 17, 2023

Best Adaptation - Arcane (League of Legends) crowned the winner!

The Last of Us Part 1 coming to PC on March 3, 2023

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League new trailer featuring Batman, releases on May 26, 2023

Exclusive look from Destiny 2 - Lightfall

Best Debut Indie - Stray crowned the winner!

Street Fighter 6 will launch on June 2, 2023. New trailer shown

Best Performance - Christopher Judge crowned the winner!

Best Family - Kirby and the Forgotten Land crowned the winner!

A new sneak peek at Replaced

After Us world premiere

Among Us world premiere

Viewfinder game shown

Post Trauma coming to PC and console

Horizon: Call of the Mountain showcased

Best Esports Game - VALORANT crowned the winner!

Hellboy: Web of Wyrd will arrive on PC and consoles soon

Best Fighting - MultiVersus crowned the winner!

Returnal coming to PC

Valiant Hearts Coming Home - World Premiere

Vampire Survivors available for iOS and Android

Best Mobile - MARVEL SNAP crowned the winner!

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania - New DLC coming in Q1 2023!

You can catch the live stream of The Game Awards 2022 across multiple platforms, including the official channels on YouTube and Twitch. Watching it on Twitch will net views with various drops and cosmetic awards.

