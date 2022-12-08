The Game Awards 2022: Livestream time, where to watch, link, and more

As the year comes to a close over the festive holiday season, The Game Awards 2022 is all set to take place on Thursday (December 8) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Hosted by Geoff Keighley, the annual night of glitz and glamor will see the gaming industry come together for the special occasion to celebrate everything video games from the past year.

The Game Awards is a yearly ceremony that began back in 2014. The event is marked with announcements, premieres, and fresh information about video games that are slated to appear sometime in the future. The night also hosts the much-coveted Game of the Year award, along with numerous other categories.

This article collates all available information regarding where readers will be able to catch the proceedings of The Game Awards 2022.

Everything you need to know about The Game Awards 2022

The ninth edition of the popular awards ceremony will start airing live on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 4.30 pm PT / 7.30 pm ET / 6.00 am IST (Friday). The official website for the event announced that it will be streamed on all major "digital, social, and gaming platforms around the world."

This includes YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook Live, Steam, Oculus Venues, TikTok Live, Trovo, and Instagram Live. Furthermore, viewers will also have a chance to get a few Among Us goodies and a Steam Deck. Catching the stream on Twitch will award players with cosmetics like Geoff Keighley Among Us mask, while Valve announced that they will be giving away a free Steam Deck for every minute of the show to lucky viewers.

A number of big names are likely to be featured during The Game Awards 2022, with a couple of debuts also expected before the night is over. Elden Ring's long rumored DLC and Kojima's untitled horror game come to mind for things gamers would love to see when they tune into the show.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Baldur's Gate 3, and Tekken 8 will likely appear during The Game Awards 2022. Geoff Keighley announced earlier that this year's event will be "significantly shorter" brought upon by "a little bit of fatigue" and that they are aiming for "more of a streamlined show."

The crowning jewel of the night is the Game of the Year award. The nominees for the same are as follows:

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Santa Monica Studio's latest release, God of War Ragnarok, has bagged the most number of nominations with both it and Elden Ring receiving universal acclaim upon launch. It remains to be seen which titles will come out on top in their categories when the show begins in Los Angeles.

