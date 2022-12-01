How to get free Steam Deck by watching The Game Awards 2022

The Game Awards 2022 has become a surprise opportunity for all Steam Deck fans who are yet to get their hands on Valve's handheld console. Since its release, the device has enjoyed heavy demand from the gaming community as Valve aims to gain a significant foothold in the hardware market.

Due to excessive demand, the console is often out of stock and can only be purchased in select regions. Gamers from those countries now have a chance to get one for free. The giveaway comes directly from Valve, who have announced an official tie-up with the annual gaming show.

The Game Awards 2022 will be streamed live on Steam, among other platforms, and plenty of themed content is set to arrive for viewers. The chance to obtain a Steam Deck completely free will undoubtedly grab immediate attention. However, being eligible is more challenging than one might think, and there are a few conditions that need to be satisfied.

As good as the Steam Deck offer in The Game Awards 2022 is, it will be restricted to certain regions only

The news was initially released when Geoff Keighley broke the word on social media about The Game Awards 2022 being broadcast on Steam. He added that it would be an excellent opportunity for a few lucky gamers to earn a Steam Deck for free. This is all thanks to Valve giving away a console every minute to one lucky gamer, with fans estimating that more than 150 freebies will be given out.

As mentioned above, there are specific eligibility criteria that interested viewers will need to fulfill. Only certain users will be eligible for the rewards, and those conditions have already been announced to provide further clarity.

Step 1: Register yourself by clicking here. This will take you to the official page, allowing you to register and potentially receive a free Steam Deck. It should be noted that simply registering doesn't guarantee you the reward.

Step 2: Ensure that your Steam account is eligible for the reward. Watching The Game Awards 2022 on Steam isn't enough, as the offer only stands in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Canada.

Step 3: Make sure you have completed a transaction between November 1 and 14. Any transaction will make you eligible if it was made between the dates mentioned above.

Step 4: Ensure that your account is not limited.

Step 5: Ensure that your account has never received a ban for any prior incident.

Once these conditions are fulfilled and you have registered for the contest, it all comes down to luck. The Game Awards 2022 goes live on December 8 and will be broadcast on Steam. While the Steam Deck offer has some limitations, there's still plenty of exciting content planned for all Steam users.

Steam users will soon be able to enjoy playable demos of multiple games that will premier at the showpiece event. A few highly anticipated video games may likely get their final trailers released next Thursday.

Moreover, various games nominated for The Game Awards 2022 will also be getting discounts. Some of them are already optimized to run on the Steam Deck, and buyers can find themselves getting some amazing discounts prior to the upcoming Winter Sale.

