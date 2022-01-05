The next Steam Sale date in 2022 revealed

With the Steam Winter Sale finally coming to an end today, users are quite excited to find out when the next sale period will be arriving on the platform.

The Steam Sale dates are usually kept a secret from the public, and a lot of speculation goes into determining when the next one will be. Datamines and leaks would usually determine when the next sale would occur, however, Vale is trying things out a bit differently this time, as the platform has already officially announced when their next sale period is going to be.

So, after the Steam Winter Sale that ends today, Valve has revealed that the next sale period will be from February 21, 2022, to February 28, 2022. Hence, the next Steam Sale will last exactly a week, giving players a much smaller window to get their hands on discounted titles that they have coveted for so long.

The Steam Winter Sale ends today

After 2 long weeks, the Winter Sale will finally come to a close today. It initially went live on December 22, 2021, with thousands of discounted games.

Even new releases like Deathloop, Forza Horizon 5, as well as Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, were up for grabs at a much-reduced rate - making it an incredible end-of-year sale for all users of the platform.

Apart from these new Triple-A releases, some classics were also featured in the store with an optimal price tag. Titles like The Sims 4, Total War, and even The Witcher 3 were on sale this time around as well. To round out the CD Projekt RED oeuvre, Steam also featured Cyberpunk 2077 with a significant price cut.

Fans who have missed the Winter Sale or did not find the games that they were looking for at a discounted price will not have to wait much longer for the next one.

As mentioned, the next Steam Sale will be going live on February 21, 2022, and will be running for exactly one week.

