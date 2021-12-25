5 best games under $5 to buy during Steam Winter Sale 2021

If a person is at the Steam Winter Sale 2021 with just $5 and someone tells them that they can't get any game, then that someone needs to think again. Steam Winter Sale 2021 is the last major Steam sale of the year 2021 and it goes on through the festive period of Christmas right till the end of the first week of the New Year.

Over these two weeks, gamers can get themselves games of different genres and tastes as the Steam Winter Sale 2021 has gamers of all types well-covered. With incredible discounts on many items, players will be able to avail bargains that are available at lot higher prices outside the sale.

A $5 budget is an issue but not at the Steam Winter Sale 2021

While a $5 budget may seem meager, there are some great titles that gamers can obtain on the Steam Winter Sale 2021.

Top 5 $5 deals in the Steam Winter Sale 2021

5) Grim Dawn

Developer/Publisher: Crate Entertainment

Release Date: February 25, 2016

Price and Discount: $4.99 (80%)

Grim Dawn is an ARPG set in the dark fictional world of Cairn where humans fight for survival. Due to exposure to a warp, the player will be one such human who has received new powers and raises humanity's hopes.

Grim Dawn is built on the Titan Quest engine and draws a lot of inspiration from bigger titles like Diablo and World of Warcraft. But it has been successful on its own accords and has now sold close to 5 million copies, including the base game and the DLCs. It's available for a very reasonable price in the Steam Winter Sale 2021.

4) theHunter: Call of the Wild

Developer/Publisher: Expansive Worlds

Release Date: February 16, 2017

Price and Discount: $4.79 (76%)

theHunter: Call of the Wild is arguably the most realistic hunting simulator available on the market. The game is spread across several regions from all over the planet. Players will be able to enjoy the authentic hunting experience and use real-life hunting weapons. Players can pick up the base game at a heavily discounted price in the Steam Winter Sale 2021 and enjoy the hunt.

3) Sims 4

Developer/Publisher: Maxis/Electronic Arts

Release Date: September 2, 2014

Price and Discount: $4.79 (88%)

The Sims 4 is still the most realistic life sim on the market despite it being more than seven years old. It's a true sandbox that lets players play whatever way they want to. Each player is in control of their simulated selves and they can go about it any way they want. For those players who are yet to enjoy Sims 4, the Steam Winter Sale 2021 has a steep discount of 88% on the base edition of the game.

2) Borderlands 2

Developer/Publisher: Gearbox Software/2K Games

Release Date: September 8, 2012

Price and Discount: $4.99 (75%)

Borderlands 2 was released almost a decade ago and has even added another game to the series. But the second edition has the best story among the three and it was the same version that made Borderlands 2 a cult classic. With tons of weapons, nasty bosses and interesting missions, Borderlands 2 can be picked up for as low as $4.99 on the Steam Winter Sale of 2021.

1) Yakuza 0

Developer/Publisher: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/SEGA

Release Date: August 1, 2018

Price and Discount: $4.99 (75%)

Yakuza 0 was a PlayStation exclusive for a really long time until it was released in August of 2018. Players can pick up the sixth main entry to the series at a great bargain price of only $4.99 as it's part of the Steam Winter Sale 2021. The game is a prequel to the original Yakuza and comes with a vast open-world to explore.

Yakuza 0 is based in a fictional world modeled on real-life Tokyo and deep character customizations and growth. Overall, the game is a wonderful experience, and players shouldn't miss out on this one at such a low price on the Steam Winter Sale 2021.

