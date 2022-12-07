Baldur's Gate 3 The Game Awards 2022 reveal teaser - Possible release dates, expected platforms, and more

The Game Awards 2022 could be a big event for those who have enjoyed Baldur's Gate 3's early access period up until now. Larian Studios previously announced that they would be making a presentation at the annual show that would offer a glimpse at the future of the ongoing project.

This could be big news for fans of the series, many of whom have been eagerly waiting for the full release. The early access period for the game began in October 2020 and has continued for over two years. Larian Studios recently revealed Minsc and Boo, who are set to arrive in the upcoming Patch 9.

Players who tune into The Game Awards 2022 will want to know the release date for Baldur's Gate 3. Although the early access period has been quite fruitful for the third installment of the series, a release date announcement is long overdue. Based on the teasers shown so far, some important conclusions can be drawn about what fans can expect in the near future.

Baldur's Gate 3 could finally get a release date at The Game Awards 2022

On December 5, Larian Studios made an important announcement about Patch 9. Minsc and Boo will be the primary content additions in the patch, but many are excited about a new trailer as well. The Game Awards 2022 is set to reveal teasers and trailers of some intriguing projects, and Baldur's Gate 3 is very likely to be among them.

The game is currently set for a 2023 release and is expected to showcase its first trailer since going live with early access. Information about a potential release date for the game isn't available at the time of writing. However, many community members feel that it will be announced soon.

While it's hard to speculate about a release date, the second quarter of 2023 is a safe prediction. This is based on the time Larian Studios has taken to release patches for the game. However, if the remaining work gets wrapped up quickly, players could see a late quarter-one release in 2023.

Readers are advised to wait until December 8, when The Game Awards 2022 goes live. They'll be able to get all the official information about Baldur's Gate 3's development and a possible release date during the event.

Recent updates for Baldur's Gate 3

Minsc and Boo are two legendary characters who have been part of the first two games of the series. Patch 9 will introduce them to the third installment, and fans are excited to see what kind of work Larian Studios has done.

In a follow-up to the original tweet, the developers mentioned that Baldur's Gate 3 can be enjoyed even if players haven't played the first two games.

At the time of writing, Baldur's Gate 3 is only available for PC players, but more platforms may be revealed during The Game Awards 2022. Larian Studios is yet to hint at bringing the game to consoles. However, it's something to look forward to once the release dates are announced.

