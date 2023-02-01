Electronic Arts to shut down Apex Legends Mobile within a year of launch, “unforeseen developments” cited as reason

In a shocking development, Electronic Arts (EA) recently announced that it will be shutting down Apex Legends Mobile. The studio revealed that players can enjoy the game until 4:00 pm PDT on May 1, 2023, after which it will not be playable.

EA added that in-game purchases will also be disabled from January 31, 2023, at 1:00 pm PST in all regions. This means players can no longer buy any in-game items.

Here's what Respawn Entertainment had to say about the situation on their social media handles:

"We have made the painful decision to sunset Apex Legends Mobile. This decision does not come with ease. Factors beyond our control have prevented us from maintaining the high-quality experience and content that our players deserve."

The developer added:

"As a result, the game will sunset on May 1, 2023, at 4pm PDT after which it will no longer be playable. Our gratitude to our players and teams for joining us on Apex Legends Mobile, even if for a short while, is unending. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you."

EA won't offer any refunds for in-game purchases in Apex Legends Mobile

In its blog post, Electronic Arts stated that it would not refund any in-game purchases as per the terms of the EA User Agreement. However, you can spend your existing virtual currency balance (Syndicate Gold) until 4:00 pm PDT on May 1, 2023. The servers will stop working after that.

EA launched the mobile version of Apex Legends on May 17, 2022. It has added a lot of content to the game, including new guns, characters, and modes, in the last eight months.

Apex Legends Mobile was named the iOS and Google Play Store Game of the Year in 2022. Unfortunately, the game has not found as much success in terms of userbase and revenue, leading to the publisher's decision to shut it down.

However, EA mentioned that it is looking forward to further exploring the Apex Legends universe and its stories. The PC version of the title is one of the company's most successful games and has a good playerbase.

Apart from this news, the development of Battlefield Mobile has also been canceled, and the game's developer, Industrial Toys, will be shutting down as well. In November 2022, the battle royale game launched its Open Beta Test in some Southeast Asian countries. Unfortunately, EA also canceled its development on January 31, 2023.

