Battlefield Mobile Open Beta Test: Countries, minimum requirements, and more

On November 8, Electronic Arts revealed that the Open Beta Test for their upcoming title, Battlefield Mobile, will be available in five countries for Android devices. The game is being developed by Industrial Toys, led by industry veteran Alex Seropian.

We’ve worked hard on your feedback on movement (gyro?!), graphics and more. We can’t wait for you to play the new changes! Friends, thanks for your patience! Excited to announce a #BattlefieldMobile open beta is live inWe’ve worked hard on your feedback on movement (gyro?!), graphics and more. We can’t wait for you to play the new changes! Friends, thanks for your patience! Excited to announce a #BattlefieldMobile open beta is live in🇲🇾🇸🇬🇹🇭🇮🇩🇵🇭We’ve worked hard on your feedback on movement (gyro?!), graphics and more. We can’t wait for you to play the new changes! https://t.co/buGO5lq3mQ

After the official announcement of Battlefield Mobile's development by DICE, a subsidiary of EA, back in April 2021, it was later tested in a few regions. Users from Indonesia and the Philippines did a minor play-test of this title on Android devices last year. A few months ago, the game's Alpha test was rolled out in some countries.

Battlefield Mobile Open Beta Test's countries and requirements

The upcoming mobile game is conducting its Open Beta Test in the following countries:

The Philippines Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore

Industrial Toys has also released the minimum specifications for the game, which can be run on various Android devices. The device must have a minimum of 3 GB RAM and the Android 8.0 version or higher. Here are the game's requirements:

Android 8.0 or later

Snapdragon 835 or better

Exynos 9 (8895) or better

At least 3 GB RAM

At least 2 GB of storage space

Must be a 64-bit system

The game will not have cross-play or cross-progression features with the console or PC versions of any Battlefield game. The Open Beta Test features a few well-known modes such as Conquest and Rush. Battlefield 3’s iconic Noshahr Canals and Grand Bazaar maps have also been included in the ongoing test. The company has revealed that even more content will be included in the test later on. During the testing period, users are allowed to share videos and screenshots of the game.

The player's progression will be reset after the conclusion of the Open Beta Test. Any in-game items purchased during Battlefield Mobile's beta testing phase will be converted into Battlefield Coins of equal value with a 25% bonus on the same account, following the game's official global launch. However, the developers didn't mention any specific launch date alongside their Open Beta Test announcement.

See our FAQ at As a beta, we’ll need to reset player progress. Any in-game purchases during beta will be converted into Battlefield Coins of equal value with a 25% bonus to the same account at world-wide launch.See our FAQ at go.ea.com/Tp8w7 As a beta, we’ll need to reset player progress. Any in-game purchases during beta will be converted into Battlefield Coins of equal value with a 25% bonus to the same account at world-wide launch. See our FAQ at go.ea.com/Tp8w7

In their blog post, the developers of Battlefield Mobile stated:

"We welcome your feedback and opinions on social media. Know that we are looking out for your great ideas and valuable critiques. Most of all, we hope that you'll have fun, make friends, and win glory in the AO. Thanks for joining us."

Developed by EA DICE, Battlefield 1942 was the very first video game of the iconic franchise and was released in 2002 for Microsoft Windows and OS X. LIn November last year, EA launched Battlefield 2042 for PC and certain console platforms. Unfortunately, the highly anticipated title didn't see much success as players faced multiple issues and bugs while playing.

