Battlefield Mobile Alpha leaked: What mobile players can expect from the game

Battlefield as a first-person shooter series requires no introduction to fans of the genre. After staying on platforms like PC, Xbox, and PlayStation for a long time, the franchise is finally making its way into mobile platforms as well.

The Battlefield franchise is developed by Swedish company EA DICE and published by American video game giant Electronic Acts. The game will be receiving a new title called Battlefield 2042. Now Electronic Arts doesn’t have only that in their pocket. Electronic Arts confirmed that they will be releasing a standalone mobile game that will feature the same Battlefield experience as on other platforms.

Recently, few clips of Battlefield Mobile surfaced on the internet and took it by storm. The leaked footage shows some key gameplay features, attachments for some weapons, and other things.

Everything we know about the Battlefield Mobile from gameplay leaks

The footage leaks were acquired from an anonymous uploader who provided three different gameplay videos on ControlC. The videos were taken from an alpha build of Battlefield Mobile, so things can change in the final release.

The possible leaked video showed a match of the conquest game mode in the Grand Bazaar, filled with infantry and different vehicles. The conquest game mode on the Grand Bazaar map will have five capture zones and players can win it by reaching a score limit of 300.

The tank footage shows the destructiveness of the map Grand Bazaar, which is similar to that of the main game. Apart from the tank, an unnamed quad bike was also shown in the same footage.

Also Read

Battlefield Alpha features a loadout customization option with some weapons like F2000 Assault Rifle, PP2000 SMG, 338 RECON Sniper Rifle, and LSAT LMG. The footage also shows some attachments that can be added to the F2000 Assault Rifle and PP2000 SMG as well.

As for explosives, players can either choose between Frag Grenades or a C4 charge in the mobile alpha. There were no signs of non-lethal explosives like flashbangs, however, these might get added on the final release.

Edited by R. Elahi