Wild Hearts settings guide: The best ways to increase FPS in the game

While Wild Hearts has been met with positive reviews critically, one sticking point has been the performance and optimization. While the developers are committed to fixing these problems, FPS issues may persist for players who are on PC but lack powerful machines. We’ve researched the issue and found some settings that should help you keep a higher FPS while playing the game.

However, these may not work for every single situation or player. Issues with FPS and lag won’t be a problem for console players in most cases, but PC players certainly see their fair share of problems. While this won’t solve everyone’s problems, it should help those trying to get the most out of their FPS in Wild Hearts.

What to do to maximize your FPS in Wild Hearts

As Wild Hearts is in early access, these optimization problems aren’t uncommon. Thankfully, there are some settings you can tweak in the game to help reduce the lag and optimization issues players are having on the game’s PC version.

Unfortunately, players will likely need to sacrifice some of the game’s visual fidelity if they want to hunt safely. Lag and FPS drops in games like Wild Hearts can be the difference between victory and defeat.

The Kemono players come across hit incredibly hard, and if you lag between hits, you may not dodge in time.

Before doing anything else, ensure your PC can run Wild Hearts. Below are the minimum and recommended settings. If you’re running into issues, make sure your machine can play the game.

Minimum requirements:

Operating System : Windows 10 (64-bit)

: Windows 10 (64-bit) Graphics : GeForce GTX 1060 (VRAM 6GB) / Radeon RX 5500 XT (VRAM 8GB)

: GeForce GTX 1060 (VRAM 6GB) / Radeon RX 5500 XT (VRAM 8GB) Processor : Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Memory : 12 GB RAM

: 12 GB RAM DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Free Disk Space : 80 GB available space

: 80 GB available space Sound Card : 16bit 48kHz WAVE format stereo

: 16bit 48kHz WAVE format stereo Network: Broadband Internet connection

Recommended requirements:

Operating System : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit GPU : GeForce RTX 2070 (VRAM 8GB) or Radeon RX 5700 XT (VRAM 8GB)

: GeForce RTX 2070 (VRAM 8GB) or Radeon RX 5700 XT (VRAM 8GB) Processor : Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

: Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 RAM : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM Free Disk Space : 80 GB available space

: 80 GB available space DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Sound Card : 16bit/24bit 48kHz WAVE format Stereo/Surround (5.1ch/7.1ch)/Spatial sound (headphone/speaker)

: 16bit/24bit 48kHz WAVE format Stereo/Surround (5.1ch/7.1ch)/Spatial sound (headphone/speaker) Network: Broadband Internet connection

If the problem isn’t your PC’s settings, it’s time to look into the game’s settings. You’ll want to look at your Wild Heart settings and adjust some of your graphics options. Unfortunately, it looks like the focus will be to reduce the graphics to improve performance.

Options to adjust

Graphics: Medium or Low

Medium or Low Particle Effects: Turn off

Turn off Shadows: Lower

Lower Reflections: Lower or Turn off

Lower or Turn off Clouds: Lower

Lower Ambient Occlusion: Lower

Lower Anti-Aliasing: Turn off

There are other options you can look at to reduce your lag in the game. Look at the other programs you’re running simultaneously and turn off the ones hogging your PC’s resources. You can also run your Disk Defragmenter to remove clutter and help your Hard Drive out so you can play games like Wild Hearts easier.

You can also consider turning off V-Sync in Wild Hearts’ settings as another option to improve your FPS. The most important thing is to look at your graphics settings and see what ones you can safely lower while still enjoying the game.

Hopefully, the developers of Wild Hearts will have updates on the game’s performance soon. These settings will help you maximize your FPS in-game or play on a console.

Poll : 0 votes