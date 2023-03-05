5 best martial arts in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty offers tons of weapon variety and movesets for players to leverage and defeat challenging enemies. Apart from the plethora of unique movesets, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty also features Martial Arts, which are weapon skills that trigger a special attack.

Meteor Shower, Moon Break, Dragon Claws, Wild Storm, and Flying Dragon are some of the best Martial Arts in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. These attacks can be triggered by pressing the R1 and square buttons or the R1 and triangle buttons (on PS4 and PS5). Some of these are fast in execution, while others have longer animations, so players must find the right opportunity to use them.

Meteor Shower, Moon Break, and three other best Martial Arts in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is the latest action RPG in the reins of the Nioh series and requires players to defeat formidable foes. Players have weapons with unique movesets that can be used in nail-biting combat scenarios. Martial Arts are one of the powerful techniques that are liable to give them a much-needed edge in sticky situations.

1) Meteor Shower

Meteor Shower is associated with Swords (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Swords are excellent weapons for newcomers to souls-like games or during the early parts of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Meteor Shower is a Martial Art associated with Swords. The Meteor Shower skill allows players to deliver repeated thrusts/slash attacks on their enemies.

It is a potent attack against weaker enemies, enabling players to defeat them faster and move on to the stronger ones in a battle. Meteor Shower has a short animation that makes it worth using even when multiple weaker enemies are in a fight.

2) Moon Break

Moon Break creates a shockwave that throws enemies off balance (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Moon Break is also associated with Swords. It releases a shockwave/energy wave that throws back enemies, making them off balance. One can resort to this Martial Art to break enemy guard or keep a safe distance from a pestering foe slowly chipping away at their health.

Moon Break has a longer winding time, so players must use it judicially. If this attack is executed amid a heated fight with multiple enemies constantly attacking them, the players will take a lot of hits and sacrifice tons of health.

3) Dragon Claws

Dragon Claws is a spinning attack (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Glaive is another potent weapon in the game to poke enemies from a distance. Players can therefore leverage Dragon Claws Martial Art to perform a spinning attack on their enemies. Once the spinning attack elapses, a forward thrust ends this special attack.

Despite having a lot of attack patterns, Dragon Claws is faster to execute, making it an excellent option for crowd control. The spinning attack has the potential to hit all the enemies surrounding the player, and the forward thrust can hit (and potentially stagger) the enemy right in front of the player.

4) Wild Storm

Wild Storm unleashes a barrage of sword swings (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Wild Storm is the Martial Art associated with Dual Swords. This special attack unleashed a barrage of sword swings on the enemies. Players can prolong the number of swings by pressing the attack button while watching the Spirit level. If the level reduces drastically, an enemy hit may stagger the player.

As the name suggests, Wild Storm is a storm of sword swings that is a great tactic to get rid of enemies faster. Faster execution speed also adds to the reason for using it frequently in combat.

5) Flying Dragon

Flying Dragon is a leap attack (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Flying Dragon is a leaping attack that is tied to the Glaives. Executing this special attack makes the in-game character leap into the air and deliver a heavy slam to the ground. Glaive is a good weapon to deliver heavy damage to one foe at a time.

After getting accustomed to the timing, one can even use this special attack in the many boss fights in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Flying Dragon has a long winding time which might not sit well with some, but it is a potent weapon skill to deliver heavy damage to slow-moving foes in battle.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, developed by Team Ninja and backed by publisher Koei Tecmo, garners positive reviews from critics and players alike. Fans who admire the fast-paced combat of Sekrio: Shadows Die Twice, and the challenging difficulty of Bloodborne and Dark Souls trilogy will like Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

