5 best boss fights in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is the latest action-RPG from Team Ninja that pits players against formidable opponents from the Three Kingdoms Era (184 A.D.). Players must leverage all the game mechanics to defeat the challenging bosses. There are a variety of weapons to choose from and upgrade to their best potential.

Xiahou Dun, Taotie, Zhang Jiao, Embodiment of Demonic Qi, and Blindfolded Boy Zhuge Liang are some of the best bosses in the game. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty presents the boss battles with a thematic flair similar to the Nioh series and keeps players on their toes.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions and may contain spoilers for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Viewers' discretion is advised.

Zhuge Liang and 4 other best boss fights in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty demands players to utilize all the gameplay mechanics to deal with brutal bosses. Players can resort to various builds, spells, and weapon tactics to evade enemy attacks and cause significant damage.

The following are some of the best boss battles in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty:

1) Xiahou Dun

The battle with Xiahou Dun is spectacular, as players will fight a giant scythe-wielding winged beast. Xiahou Dun is engulfed in flames which causes fire damage to the players.

It frequently swoops around the battlefield, which poses a grave threat to the players' health. It is ideal to have at least one NPC ally in this fight. Xiahou Dun is agile and fast. Therefore, players must dodge effectively to avoid its swooping attack.

2) Taotie

Taotie is a humongous beast resembling a sheep with a humanoid structure. This boss battle plays out in multiple phases, and players must endure Taotie's ruthless attacks. In the first phase of the battle, it hurls projectiles at the player and uses stomping attacks to deal significant damage.

In the second phase, players must exploit its weakness: the crystals on its legs. Players can charge at it with their weapons in the final phase and land the final blow. The mere appearance of this boss can be daunting for some players. Fans of the souls-like games have come to expect these majestic bosses on their journey.

3) Zhang Jiao

Zhang Jiao uses lightning elemental strikes that cause lingering damage to the players caught in its wake. The key to winning this battle is to deflect its lightning attacks and try a defensive approach with Water and Earth elemental attacks.

Zhang Jiao, also touted as the General of Heaven resembles the Cleric Beast from Bloodborne. The size of this boss, coupled with a slightly claustrophobic area, makes this battle worth mentioning.

4) Embodiment of Demonic Qi

Players will start a battle with Yu Ji in his human form. The battle takes a surprising turn when he transforms into a mammoth dragon. In his dragon form, Yu Ji spawns multiple swords in his hand and slashes the players, causing significant damage.

Yu Ji's sword slashes are critical to dodge since they cause tons of damage to player health. One must wait for six sword swings and then retaliate when Yu Ji takes a momentary pause. Players will admire the cinematic flair of this boss battle, and the dragon's scale adds to its brilliance.

5) Blindfolded Boy Zhuge Liang

Blindfolded Boy Zhuge Liang is the penultimate boss in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Most of his attacks are too quick to counter, and the best strategy is to patiently wait for an opening after deflecting his fast sword swings. Players must try to keep their distance from Zhuge Liang since most of his attacks have a healthy range.

Despite being the final boss, his appearance isn't as daunting as imagined. However, his attacks and speed compensate for the lack of flair. Players will feel helpless in the first few attempts but will learn to deflect Zhuge Liang's attacks in subsequent attempts.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC and has garnered positive reviews.

