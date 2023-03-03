How to summon NPCs in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

When it comes to battle in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, you will occasionally need allies. In most game stages, you can summon NPCs to aid you, also known as Companions. These characters are important cast members who will look familiar to Dynasty Warriors/Romance of the Three Kingdoms fans.

You can summon characters like Zhao Yun, Cao Cao, the Sun brothers, and Liu Bei, provided you meet the requirements. You aren’t restricted by a faction but by other measures. If you want to summon help to get you through some of the more challenging bosses, here’s what you need to know.

How to summon Companion NPCs to your side in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Early in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, players will be treated to the arrival of Zhao Yun, who slides onto the screen on horseback. He will be the first of several companion NPCs you can summon to your side as you play through this challenging Soulslike title.

However, you cannot do this for free - Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has an item you need to farm if you want to summon players or NPCs in the game. For that, you need Tiger Seals. Each time you summon someone, you need 1 Tiger Seal, and you can only have two Companions out at a time per stage.

These rare but valuable items appear in many stages, hidden in treasure chests. You also receive them from defeating invading Players/NPCs, so if you spot and defeat one, that’s a surefire way to unlock these valuable items. You’ll also occasionally see them on sub-battlefields and rewards for missions.

Once you have some Tiger Seals, head to a Battle Flag and select the “Reinforcements” menu. From there, pick who you want to bring into battle with you. Thankfully, they are no faction restrictions when summoning AI NPCs to help you in Wo Long. If you want to bring Cao Cao and Zhao Yun simultaneously, you can - provided you can access them.

If these characters fall in battle and have Aid Gauge undepleted, you can revive them to help you continue in battle. You can also use your Spirit Gauge to “Encourage” your allies. Depending on their Five Phase affinities and personal characteristics, this will make the NPCs you summoned to take action.

The more you use your NPCs, the stronger they become by increasing their Oath with you. The best way to increase your Oath Level with someone is to grind through stages with them - whether on a stage where they naturally appear or by summoning them early. If you only use them for boss fights, their growth will be much slower.

You can also use the Cup of Cordiality to increase Oath Levels, but these are rare. It’s important to build Oath Levels with NPCs in Wo Long early. This is a great way to unlock powerful 4-star gear, and a higher Oath Level means you eventually swear brotherhood with another - that is, on top of simply being stronger.

Having two NPCs in Wo Long is an excellent strategy since they can draw aggro away from you and allow you to attack more freely. This is especially great if you’re running a Wizardry build and have lower defenses than a more melee-focused character.

Though players may feel like they should fight alone, there’s no shame in summoning NPCs to help you fight through Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. It is challenging, Soulslike, and having allies means you can get through even the toughest situations easier.

Poll : 0 votes