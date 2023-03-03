Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty - All trophies available in the game

Koei Tecmo's newest Soulslike, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, is live, bringing brand-new challenges to players worldwide. The chase for Platinum Trophies is not for everyone, but for players eyeing that goal, there is a long list of challenges to overcome. Players have 51 trophies to collect before becoming a master of Han China.

Thankfully, players don't have to compete in PVP to platinum Wo Long. The PVP trophy, Eye for an Eye, states you have to defeat 10 invaders. Players can easily turn this off and only battle the AI Invaders instead. If you want to know all of the complex challenges in this Soulslike, here's what you need to know.

All trophies available in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

When it comes to Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's trophies, you can unlock them all in one playthrough. Since this Soulslike has no difficulty settings, you don't have to complete it on a "harder" difficulty.

Your skill in Wo Long is going to be the deciding factor there. You also do not have to play online. As stated above, the Eye for an Eye trophy requires you to defeat 10 invaders. But if you turn off invasions, you'll deal with AI opponents instead.

Many of these Wo Long achievements and trophies are unmissable. Forging bonds with particular NPCs and upgrading your first piece of equipment these things are almost impossible to overlook.

Some of these trophies can be cheesed out, too. Great Gatherings, for example, requires you to join forces with all available warriors in the game. There are 16 of these, and once you complete the story, you can do this easily.

Just head to the Battle Flag at Mt. Tianzhushan, and start the "Village of Calamity" mission on Rising Dragon difficulty - which is only available in Wo Long's NG+. All players must do is go to the first Battle Flag and use their Tiger Seals on the characters they haven't joined forces with yet.

If you make a Cloud Storage backup save, you can even redownload that and load in to get your Tiger Seals back and keep joining forces without ever completing the stage.

With that in mind, the following are all of the Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty trophies that players can unlock as they fight bosses and unlock items.

All trophies in Wo Long

Wo Long: Obtained all trophies

At Fifteen I Joined the Army: Reached Level 15

Only at Eighty Did I Finally Return: Reached Level 80

Journey's Beginning: Awakened from the sleep of death at the sound of the Blindfolded Boy's voice

Vow of the Stalwart: Swore an oath with Zhao Yun

Will of the Loyal: Swore an oath with Guan Yu and Zhang Fei

Ambition of the Tiger: Swore an oath with Sun Jian

Guardian of Peace: Swore an oath with Zuo Ci

Awakening of the Unscrupulous Hero: Swore an oath with Cao Cao

Mightiest of Men: Repelled Lu Bu's forces

Guidance of the Constellations: Swore an oath with Lady Zhen

Succession: Swore an oath with Sun Ce and Sun Quan

Familial Ties: Swore an oath with Hong Jing

The Steadfast Duo: Swore an oath with Xiahou Dun and Xiahou Yuan

Fearless Warrior: Swore an oath with Zhang Liao

Entrusted Legacy: Swore an oath with Lu Bu

Aspiration and Amity: Swore an oath with Liu Bei

Dreams of Unity: Swore an oath with Yuan Shao

Annihilator of Evil: Defeated Yu Ji

Open Eyes: Heard the Blinded Boy's decision

Battle-hardened: Dominated 15 sub battlefields

Hunting the Great Deer: Dominated all main and sub battlefields

Craftsmanship: Upgraded your first piece of gear

Keen-edged: Upgraded a weapon to its fullest capacity

Adamantine: Upgraded a piece of armor to its fullest capacity

All That Glitters: Embedded your first jewel at the Forge

Decor Maketh the Man: Decorated your first item at the Forge

Wizardry Beginner: Learned your first Wizardry Spell

Wizardry Master: Learned all Wizardry Spells

First Phase: Interacted with the Five Phases for the first time

Unstoppable: Raised Morale Rank to 20 for the first time

Merit beyond Measure: Received a sworn brothers' for the first time

Great Gatherings: Joined forces with all available warriors

Fantastic Form: Equipped a full 4-star set consisting of: Melee weapon, ranged weapon, accessory, and four armor pieces

Pots and Potions: Upgraded the Dragon's Cure Pot to its greatest capacity and effectiveness

Well-read: Collected all tablets

Best Flag Forward: Raised your first Battle Flag

Fly It High: Raised all Battle Flags

How Cute!: Fed your first Shiteieshou

How Precious!: Fed all of the Shitieshou

Sharp Reflexes: Successfully deflected 10 critical blows

Vulnerable Moments: Landed 50 Fatal Strikes

Side by Side: Dominated 10 battlefields with a companion

Eye for an Eye: Fended off invaders 10 times

Righteous Judgment: Exacted vengeance 10 times

Call to Arms: Used 10 Tiger Seals

Heroes Will Rise: Repelled Xielong in "Centuries of Glory Burned Away"

Staunching Heresy: Defeated all Warlocks performing the ritual in "The Valley of Crying Wraiths"

Dogged Justice: Saved the captured Hermits in "Fall of the Corrupted Eunuch"

Strung Bow: Defeated five foes with a ballista in "The Battle of Hulaoguan Pass"

Ascension: Gave a certain someone the maximum amount of Golden Cicacada Shells

Many of these trophies in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty are unlocked simply by playing the game, but others require significant work. These include learning all the Wizardry skills, reaching level 80, and taking the time to feed all of the Shitieshou.

However, with time and patience, a player can unlock all these in one playthrough, with enough time and exploration within the world of Koei Tecmo's latest Soulslike.

