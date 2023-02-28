Octopath Traveler 2 - All trophies available in the game

Octopath Traveler 2, the latest turn-based JRPG from Square Enix, has a wealth of trophies to unlock. Like the title that came before it, this role-playing game is about eight individual characters, each with their own goals and ideals that they're working towards. Presented in the 2D-HD style, this beautiful game will take significant work to receive the platinum trophy.

There are 33 trophies in the game, including the platinum. However, those playing on the Nintendo Switch cannot unlock these. If you want to see the end of the story and 100% of the game, the following is what you need to know to get all the trophies/achievements in Octopath Traveler 2.

What are Octopath Traveler 2 trophies available for players to unlock?

In Octopath Traveler 2, players start with just one character and meet the rest of the cast over the course of the game. Like many other secrets of the game, this must be found to get the platinum trophy, A Story All Your Own.

Several trophies will unlock as you play since you will unlock a skill (A New Skill) and complete several characters' stories. Each of these also unlocks a trophy for the player in Octopath Traveler 2.

However, some trophies are going to be a little harder to unlock. For example, the EX Skill Master trophy requires you to find all the skill shrines in the game, each of which has an EX Skill for one of the party members in Octopath Traveler 2.

Octopath Traveler 2 trophies

A Story All Your Own: Unlocked all trophies

Unlocked all trophies First Break: Broke an enemy for the first time in battle.

Broke an enemy for the first time in battle. Max Boost: Acted at maximum boost for the first time.

Acted at maximum boost for the first time. A New Skill: Learned a skill for the first time.

Learned a skill for the first time. The Journey Begins: Embarked on a journey.

Embarked on a journey. Setting Sail: Rode the ferry to a new land.

Rode the ferry to a new land. Eight Travelers: Gathered all eight travelers.

Gathered all eight travelers. An Answer, a Journey: Completed Osvald's story.

Completed Osvald's story. Eir's Apothecaries: Completed Castti's story.

Completed Castti's story. The Collar Removed: Completed Throné's story.

Completed Throné's story. Protector of the Island: Completed Ochette's story.

Completed Ochette's story. The Road to Prosperity: Completed Partitio's story.

Completed Partitio's story. Agnea the Star: Completed Agnea's story.

Completed Agnea's story. The Truth Lies in the Flame: Completed Temenos's story.

Completed Temenos's story. Clear Skies: Completed Hikari's story.

Completed Hikari's story. Master of Your Craft: Learned a job's divine skill.

Learned a job's divine skill. EX Skill Master: Learned all EX skills.

Learned all EX skills. Job Master: Learned all secondary jobs.

Learned all secondary jobs. Master of Solistia: Traveled to every location on the map.

Traveled to every location on the map. Hard Hitter: Dealt 9,999 or more damage.

Dealt 9,999 or more damage. Battle-Tested Gear: Obtained all battle-tested equipment.

Obtained all battle-tested equipment. Informed Adventurer: Gleaned information from 100 townspeople.

Gleaned information from 100 townspeople. Worth the Detour: Finished all side stories.

Finished all side stories. Octopath Traveler: Approached the end of your journey.

There is also a selection of Secret/Hidden achievements in Octopath Traveler 2. These reward players for completing the party members' Crossed Path stories, defeating some of the most fearsome foes in the game, and doing silly things, like recruiting a quartet of ordinary townspeople into the party at once.

Secret trophies

By the Light of the Heart: Completed Agnea and Hikari's Crossed Path.

Completed Agnea and Hikari's Crossed Path. The Detective and His Assistant: Completed Temenos and Throné's Crossed Path.

Completed Temenos and Throné's Crossed Path. A Peaceful Little Forest: Completed Castti and Ochette's Crossed Path.

Completed Castti and Ochette's Crossed Path. Mysteries of the Night Sky: Completed Osvald and Partitio's Crossed Path.

Completed Osvald and Partitio's Crossed Path. Record Collector: Obtained all records.

Obtained all records. Gate to the Netherworld: Defeated the netherworldly threat.

Defeated the netherworldly threat. Dawn Breaks: Returned dawn to the world.

Returned dawn to the world. 100 Out Cold: Soothed or knocked 100 townspeople unconscious.

Soothed or knocked 100 townspeople unconscious. Octopath Traveler…?: Brought along four townspeople at once.

Unlocking the platinum for Octopath Traveler 2 will take significant time and exploration, but it's certainly doable. This game does not require different difficulty-level playthroughs, and all this can be done in one playthrough of the JRPG.

Poll : 0 votes