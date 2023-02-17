Like a Dragon: Ishin - All trophies available in the game

The Early Access period of Like a Dragon: Ishin begins today, February 17, which means you can start tackling the plethora of trophies that come with the game. Even if you had the original version of the title on the PlayStation 3 or the PlayStation 4, you can still unlock a new set of trophies with this iteration.

Like a Dragon: Ishin has 56 trophies, and like all the entries in the franchise, it’s going to take a significant amount of work and time to reach the Platinum achievement, Bakumatsu Boss. 11 of the 56 are hidden, but this list will give you all the requirements for every trophy in the game.

A list of trophies present in Like a Dragon: Ishin

In Like a Dragon: Ishin, the Platinum trophies require you to do virtually everything it offers.

You’ll have to dip your toes into all of the minigames, complete every side quest, and finish the game at least once, perhaps twice. Further, you will also need to complete Like a Dragon: Ishin on Legendary difficulty, which you can do on the New Game+.

However, thankfully, you do not have to complete the game on the ultimate difficulty, “Ishin!”. Not all Yakuza games allow you to play the highest difficulties with Clear Data, but Like a Dragon: Ishin permits this. Here is the list of trophies that are present in the title:

Bakumatsu Boss: Collected all trophies

Home, Sweet Home: Set foot in Tosa

Losing a Brother: Completed Chapter 2

A Messy Investigation: Completed Chapter 4

That Was Close!: Completed Chapter 6

The Bottom Drops Out: Completed Chapter 8

Secrets Revealed: Completed Chapter 10

Cold Betrayal: Completed Chapter 12

Hero of a Nation: Completed the final chapter

Legend of an Era: Completed the game on Legend difficulty

Ultimate Champion: Completed every Ultimate Challenge

Halfway There: Brought the Completion List to 50%

Taskmaster: Brought the Completion List to 100%

Nominally Virtuous: Earned at least 10,000 Virtue in total

Fairly Virtuous: Earned at least 50,000 Virtue in total

Extraordinarily Virtuous: Earned at least 100,000 Virtue in total

Divinely Virtuous: Earned at least 300,000 Virtue in total

The Gods Smile Upon Thee: Completed 5 tasks in the Diligence Records

The Gods Rejoice at Thee: Completed 20 tasks in the Diligence Records

The Gods Sing Thy Prayers: Completed 50 tasks in the Diligence Records

The Gods Hath Been Humbled: Completed all tasks in the Diligence Records

Making a Difference: Completed your first Bond

Everybody Loves Ryoma: Completed all Bonds

Social Butterfly: Reached max Social Rank in one of the locales

I'll Have One of Everything: Ordered at least one item at every restaurant

Kyo's Little Helper: Completed 10 Substories

Saint of Kyo: Completed 40 Substories

Savior of Kyo: Completed all Substories

Student Among Masters: Trained with each master of combat

You've Got Soul: Unlocked 10 abilities with Soul Orbs

On the Level: Reached level 50

Limit Breaker: Broke Ryoma's stats beyond their limits

This is MY Ring!: Won 10 arena battles

Revelation Reveler: Attained all Revelations

Bring Down the Hammer: Enhanced equipment 100 times

Showoff: Defeated 100 enemies with Special Moves outside Ultimate Challenges

The Abyss Stares Back: Entered a Battle Dungeon 3 times

Bandit Rustler: Cleared the Bandits' Cave

Bandit Wrangler: Cleared the Bandits' Mine

Sanada Takedown: Cleared the Sanada Stronghold

Drop and Give Me 100: Gathered 100 troopers for the Third Division

Tengu Tamer: Helped the Tachibanagumi bring the Tengu to justice

An Honest Day's Work: Grew 10 different kinds of plants in the garden

Chef's Special: Cooked 7 different dishes

Side Hustler: Fulfilled 10 trade orders at your second home

A Well-Rounded Cast: Caught a total of 10 fish

Platonic Bliss: Watched a Slice of Life event at your second home

World's Greatest Uncle: Paid off Haruka's debt in full

Now It Feels Like Home: Changed the interior design of your second home

The Man Who Does It All: Played every minigame

Easy Come, Easy Go: Tried your hand at each type of gambling

Noodle-Slinger Supreme: Made at least 10 ryo in sales at the Udon Shop

Sing Your Heart Out: Performed every song at Utamaruya

Lord of the Dance: Performed every dance at Nichibuza

Cocksure: Placed bets on 5 chicken races

Like a Dragon in Heaven: Cleared each of the courtesan minigames

Many of these trophies will not be exceptionally hard to unlock. A few of them are going to be very time consuming, though. In particular, Bring Down the Hammer requires you to enhance your gear 100 times as Ryoma Sakamoto.

The smithing system in Like a Dragon: Ishin can be very expensive, so this one’s going to take a bit of time to unlock. Depending on your skill, the Arena battles may be particularly challenging as you cannot heal during them.

You will also need to spend time in Like a Dragon: Ishin at your Second Home with Haruka Sawamura. If you want the World’s Greatest Uncle trophy, you will need a lot of money - 100 ryo to be exact. You can farm it with time and patience, but it all depends on how often you try to gather up the cash.

In general, though, most of these trophies are going to be easy to unlock. With that said, the sub-stories' trophies might be harder to get than usual. In Like a Dragon: Ishin, you do not have a trouble-finder or other way to track down your sub-stories. You’re going to either know where they are already or research them. That, or simply explore until you find them.

All of the franchise's games require a deep time commitment to unlock the Platinum trophy, and Like a Dragon: Ishin is no different.

