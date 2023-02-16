Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line guide - All trophies available in the game

Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line is the latest Square Enix rhythm/music game, with over 300 songs set in the Final Fantasy universe. Alongside a wealth of exceptional remixes and multiple fun game modes, there are 42 trophies for PlayStation owners to unlock. Although this title is available on both the PlayStation consoles as well as the Nintendo Switch, only PlayStation users can collect these trophies.

Nevertheless, every player can collect the Collectacards and in-game Feats, which is basically like working on trophies/achievements. Considering that all the trophies in Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line are hidden, this article will make things significantly easier if you want to know what to look out for.

What trophies are available in Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line?

Perhaps the best thing about the trophy system in Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line is that it doesn't require you to play on any particular difficulty. Additionally, you don't have to play the PVP mode, so you don’t have to battle other players if you’re trying to get the Platinum trophy, THEATRHYTHM Maestro.

Unfortunately, some of these trophies will require more commitment and time to grind out. Considering that the gameplay is generally fun, it won’t feel like a terrible chore for most players. The “collection” trophies will likely take the longest, along with the trophy that requires 5,000 defeated enemies (Unparalleled Hunter). The complete list of trophies in Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line is provided below:

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line Trophies

THEATRHYTHM Maestro: Got all trophies

In Pursuit of Harmony: Cleared first series title

Unbroken Symphony: Achieved first Perfect Chain

Perfectionist: Achieved first All Critical

A Musical Journey Begins: Cleared first Theatrhythm Final Fantasy series song

Outro: Beat the game and watched the ending

Battling Musicians: Played 100 music stages

Veteran Orchestra: Played 300 music stages

Encore!: Played one song 10 times

Uniting Melody: Achieved 50 Perfect Chains

Eternal Harmony: Achieved 100 Perfect Chains

Overflowing Gold: Filled 10 critical charts with standard style

Winding Rhapsody: Received 500 million points

Remnant Traumerei: Received 5 billion points

Item Enthusiast: Used 100 stage items

Skilled Combatant: Activated abilities 500 times

Combat Artist: Activated abilities 1,000 times

Show of Finesse: Activated 20 or more abilities in one song

Seasoned Hunter: Defeated 500 enemies

Unparalleled Hunter: Defeated 5,000 enemies

Unstoppable Force: Defeated 15 or more enemies in one song

Summon's True Power: Dealt 3,000 damage to one enemy with one summon attack

Summon Tamer: Called forth 5 summons in one song

Indomitable Band: Four characters reached level 99

Beyond the Stars: One character reached star level 9

999er: One character reached max stats

Making Sound Waves: Obtained 10,000 Rhythmia

Riding the Symphonic Tide: Obtained 100,000 Rhythmia

CollectaCard Buff: Got 300 different CollectaCards

CollectaCard Master: Got 1,000 different CollectaCards

Renowned Treasure Hunter: Got 1,000 dropped items

An Excess of Summonstones: Got 30 dropped summonstones

Path of the Harmonist: Cleared 10 series quest titles

A Deeper Harmony: Completed quests from 10 series quest titles

Harmonic Enlightenment: Completed quests from 20 series quest titles

Endless Challenger: Finished at least five stages in an Endless World run

Endless Walker: Finished at least 10 stages in an Endless World run

Endless Ruler: Finished at least 20 stages in an Endless World run

Master of the Moment: Perfect Chained five top hits in one day

Grand Rhythmist: Played every song excluding Deluxe Edition and DLC

Ultimate Rhythmist: Cleared every song excluding Deluxe Edition and DLC

Complete Harmony: Completed all series quests

Clearly, a few of these Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line trophies are going to take a significant amount of time, depending on how often you play and how many stages you play in a single session.

After all, you'll need to complete the main story, as well as all of the songs in the game. Considering that the “play all stages” trophies don't require the Deluxe Edition or DLC songs, you aren’t forced to purchase them.

There are no PVP or co-op achievements, so players won’t be required to do either of these if they don’t want to in Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line. Many of these trophies will simply come with time, such as having four players at level 99. Even the individual character “maxed stats” trophy, 999er, will take some time and patience. To that end, picking a character to focus your stat-up items will help considerably.

Officially released on February 16, 2023, Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line is an interesting musical action game from Square Enix. Sportskeeda recently reviewed this video game, which you can check out here.

