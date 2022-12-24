All upcoming video game releases in 2023

The current year has been a great ride for the video game industry. Triple-A game releases like Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarök have dominated proceedings with their massive fan following. The 2022 calendar may have featured a short number of releases, but that doesn't mean the industry wasn't shaken to its core.

Gamers from all around the world might be wondering what the upcoming year holds. Several titles announced this year are ready to make it to the big stage in 2023. Fans are extremely excited to get their hands on some of these games next year.

Games have been the perfect media for showcasing a unique art form to the audience. Spanning multiple genres, the video game industry has come leaps and bounds in recent years.

That said, this article will more or less list all the upcoming video game releases for 2023.

List of all upcoming video game titles in 2023

2023 surely looks big, with over 60 games lined up. However, some of these titles don't have a release date yet. This could be purely due to back-end issues for the developers, who are still trying to figure out the perfect window for a game's release.

As some of these games are extremely anticipated, developers may have to put in an extra amount of work. Respawn and other popular studios have ensured their games get maximum exposure in the coming year. Coupled with that, Jedi: Survivor and Baldur's Gate III are some of the top anticipated video game releases in 2023.

Some games have a scheduled release date, while others don't. Here are the games touted to arrive in 2023:

Children of Silentown (11 Jan - All platforms)

Drago Nokka (12 Jan - Windows, NS)

Lone Ruin (12 Jan - Windows, NS)

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (13 Jan - PS5, XSX)

One Piece Odyssey (13 Janu - Windows, PS5, PS4, XSX)

Graze Counter GM (18 Jan - All platforms)

A Space for the Unbound (19 Jan - All platforms)

Persona 3 Portable (19 Jan- All platforms except PS5)

Persona 4 Golden (19 Jan - PS4, XSX, XB, NS)

Fire Emblem Engage (20 Jan - NS)

Monster Hunter Rise (20 Jan - PS5, PS4, XSX, XB)

Forspoken (24 Jan - Windows, PS5)

Hyperdimension Neptunia: Sisters vs. Sisters (24 Jan - Windows, PS5, PS4)

Risen (24 Jan - PS4, XB, NS)

Disgaea 7 (26 Jan - PS5, PS4, NS)

Pizza Tower (26 Jan - Windows)

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life (26 Jan - NS)

Summer Time Rendering: Another Horizon (26 Jan - PS4, NS)

Wonder Boy Anniversary Collection (26 Jan - PS5, PS4, NS)

Alice Escaped! (27 Jan - Windows, NS)

Atone: Heart of the Elder Tree (27 Jan - Windows, PS4, NS)

Dead Space (27 Jan - Windows, PS5, XSX)

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition (31 Jan - XSX , XB)

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake (31 Jan - Windows, PS4, XB, NS)

We Were Here Forever (31 Jan- All platforms except Windows and NS)

9 Years of Shadows (TBA)

Age of Empires IV (TBA)

AirportSim (TBA)

Akiba’s Trip: Undead & Undressed – Director’s Cut (TBA)

Alan Wake II (TBA)

Alice Gear Aegis CS: Concerto of Simulatrix (TBA)

Aliens: Dark Descent (TBA)

Alterborn (TBA)

Amanda the Adventurer (TBA)

Anger Foot (TBA)

Anonymous;Code (TBA)

Another Crab’s Treasure (TBA)

Ara: History Untold (TBA)

Arc Raiders (TBA)

Arctic Awakening (TBA)

Ark 2 (TBA)

Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator (2 Feb - All platforms)

Deliver Us Mars (2 Feb- All platforms except NS)

Helvetii (3 Feb - Windows, PS4, NS)

Joe Wander and the Enigmatic Adventures (3 Feb - Windows, PS5, XSX)

Clash: Artifacts of Chaos (9 Feb - All platforms except NS)

Hogwarts Legacy (10 Feb - Windows, PS5, XSX)

Blanc (14 Feb - Windows, NS)

Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society (14 Feb - All platforms except XSX and XB)

Wanted: Dead (14 Feb - Windows, PS4)

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line (16 Feb - PS4, NS)

The Settlers: New Allies (17 Feb - Windows)

Tales of Symphonia Remastered (17 Feb - PS4, XB, NS)

Wild Hearts (17 Feb - Windows, PS5, XSX)

Atomic Heart (21 Feb - All platforms except NS)

Like a Dragon: Ishin! (21 Feb - All platforms except NS)

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key (22 Feb - All platforms except XSX and XB)

Digimon World: Next Order(22 Feb - Windows, NS)

Horizon Call of the Mountain (22 Feb - PS5)

Kizuna AI: Touch the Beat! (22 Feb - PS5)

Blood Bowl 3 (23 Feb - All platforms except NS)

Company of Heroes 3 (23 Feb - Windows)

Sons of the Forest (23 Feb - Windows)

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key (24 Feb - All platforms except XSX and XB)

Clive ‘N’ Wrench (24 Feb - All platforms XSX and XB)

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (24 Feb - NS)

Octopath Traveler II (24 Feb - All platforms except XSX and XB)

Dungeons of Aether (28 Feb - Windows)

Destiny 2: Lightfall (28 Feb - All platforms except NS)

Darkest Dungeon II (TBA)

Redemption Reapers (TBA)

Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened (TBA)

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (TBA)

Atlas Fallen (TBA)

Assassin’s Creed Mirage (TBA)

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (TBA)

Backfirewall (TBA)

Banchou Tactics (TBA)

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden (TBA)

Bat Boy (TBA)

Berserk Boy (TBA)

Biomorph (TBA)

Black Myth: Wukong (TBA)

Blasphemous 2Blazing Strike (TBA)

Blood Bowl 3 (TBA)

Blue Protocol (TBA)

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk (TBA)

Botany Manor (TBA)

Bounty Star: The Morose Tale of Graveyard Clem (TBA)

Chants of Sennaar (TBA)

Chef RPG (TBA)

Cocoon (TBA)

Convergence: A League of Legends Story (TBA)

Cook Serve Forever (TBA)

Crash Team Rumble (TBA)

Crime Boss: Rockay City (TBA)

Crown Wars: The Black Prince (TBA)

Curse of the Sea Rats (TBA)

Cygni: All Guns Blazing (TBA)

Deceive Inc. (TBA)

The Day Before (1 Mar - Windows)

Rune Factory 3 Special (2 Mar - NS)

The Last of Us Part I (3 Mar - Windows)

void tRrLM2(); //Void Terrarium 2 (3 Mar - PS4 NS)

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (3 Mar - All platforms except NS)

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse (9 Mar - All platforms)

Ib (9 Mar - NS)

Oni: Road to Be The Mightiest Oni (9 Mar - NS)

Ray’z Arcade Chronology (9 Mar - PS4, NS)

Skull and Bones (9 Mar - Windows, PS5, XSX)

Mato Anomalies (10 Mar - All platforms)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure (14 Mar - Windows, PS4, NS)

Loop8: Summer of Gods (16 Mar - All platforms)

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon (17 Mar - NS)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (17 Mar - Windows, PS5, XSX)

Have a Nice Death (22 Mar - Windows, NS)

Rakuen (23 Mar - NS)

Storyteller (23 Mar - Windows, NS)

Resident Evil 4 (24 Mar - All platforms except for XB and NS)

Crime Boss: Rockay City (28 Mar - Windows)

Norn9: Var Commons (TBA)

Record of Agarest War (TBA)

R-Type Final 3 Evolved (TBA)

Demonschool (TBA)

Desta: The Memories Between (TBA)

The Devil Within: Satgat (TBA)

Disney Dreamlight Valley (TBA)

Disney Speedstorm (TBA)

DNF Duel (TBA)

Dordogne (TBA)

Dune: Spice Wars (TBA)

Dungeon Drafters (TBA)

Dungeons 4 (TBA)

Earthlock 2 (TBA)

EA Sports PGA Tour (TBA)

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (TBA)

Ereban: Shadow Legacy (TBA)

Eternights (TBA)

Etheria: Restart (TBA)

Everspace 2 (TBA)

EverywhereEvotinction (TBA)

Exoprimal (TBA)

The Expanse: A Telltale Series (TBA)

Fae Farm (TBA)

Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord (TBA)

Fallout 4 (TBA)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (TBA)

Flame Keeper (TBA)

Flashback 2 (TBA)

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (TBA)

For the King II (TBA)

Forza Motorsport (TBA)

The Fox Awaits Me HANA (TBA)

Freedom Planet 2 (TBA)

Front Mission 2 Remake (TBA)

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 (TBA)

Gangs of Sherwood (TBA)

The Gap (TBA)

GrimGrimoire OnceMore (4 Apr - PS5, PS4 and NS)

Meet Your Maker (4 Apr - All platforms except NS)

Senjou no Waltz (13 Apr - NS)

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (14 Apr - Windows, PS4, NS)

God of Rock (18 Apr - All platforms)

Ad Infinitum (20 Apr - All platforms except NS)

Akiba’s Trip 2 – Director’s Cut (20 Apr - Windows, PS4, NS)

Arcana of Paradise: The Tower (20 Apr - Windows, NS)

DNF Duel (20 Apr - NS)

Kizuna AI: Touch the Beat! (28 Apr - Windows, PS4, NS)

Dead Island 2 (28 Apr - All platforms except NS)

Mail Time (TBA)

The Garden Path (TBA)

Gloomhaven (TBA)

Paradize Project (TBA)

Park Beyond (TBA)

Payday 3 (TBA)

Pepper Grinder (TBA)

The Perfect Pencil (TBA)

Pikmin 4YES (TBA)

Planet of Lana (TBA)

The Plucky Squire (TBA)

Pocket Bravery (TBA)

Poppy Playtime: Chapter Three (TBA)

Pragmata (TBA)

Project Buramato (TBA)

Project S (TBA)

Pupperazzi (TBA)

Goodbye Volcano High (TBA)

Gori: Cuddly Carnage (TBA)

Granblue Fantasy: Relink (TBA)

Gunbrella (TBA)

Hell Is Us (TBA)

Homeworld 3 (TBA)

Puzzle Bobble Everybubble! (TBA)

Puzzles for ClefYESR-Type Tactics I-II Cosmos (TBA)

Radiant TaleYESRaiden IV x MIKADO remix (TBA)

Ravenlok (TBA)

Recall: Empty Wishes (TBA)

Redfall (TBA)

Remnant 2 (TBA)

Replaced (TBA)

Returnal (TBA)

Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition (TBA)

Roman Sands RE:Build (TBA)

Rune Factory 3 Special (TBA)

SacriFire (TBA)

Scathe (TBA)

Sea of Stars (TBA)

Season: A Letter to the Future (TBA)

The Settlers: New Allies (TBA)

Shinorubi (TBA)

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story (TBA)

Shuuen no Virche -ErroR:salvation- (TBA)

Simon the Sorcerer Origins (TBA)

Skate Story (TBA)

Sopa (TBA)

Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II (TBA)

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl (TBA)

Starfield (TBA)

Star Wars: Hunters (TBA)

Stellar Blade (TBA)

Stick it to the Stickman (TBA)

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life (TBA)

Stray Blade (TBA)

Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars (TBA)

Summum Aeterna (TBA)

Super Bomberman R 2 (TBA)

Sword Art Online: Last Recollection (TBA)

Sword of the Vagrant (TBA)

Syberia: The World Before (TBA)

Synduality (TBA)

Tails: The Backbone Preludes (TBA)

Tameless (TBA)

Tchia (TBA)

Homura Hime (TBA)

Hyenas (TBA)

Hyperdimension Neptunia: Sisters vs. Sisters (TBA)

Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure (TBA)

SImmortals of Aveum (TBA)

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road of Heroes (TBA)

Inescapable (TBA)

The Invincible (TBA)

Island of Winds (TBA)

Jack Jeanne (TBA)

Kerbal Space Program 2 (TBA)

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game (TBA)

Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara (TBA)

Kona II: Brume (TBA)

Kukoos: Lost Pets (TBA)

Labyrinth of Zangetsu (TBA)

The Last Case of Benedict Fox (TBA)

The Last Spell (TBA)

Layers of Fears (TBA)

Lies of P (TBA)

Lifeless MoonYESLightyear Frontier (TBA)

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (TBA)

Little Nemo and the Guardians of Slumberland (TBA)

Little Witch in the Woods (TBA)

Loop8: Summer of Gods (TBA)

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria (TBA)

The Lords of the Fallen (TBA)

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (TBA)

Lost Eidolons (TBA)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (TBA)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (12 May - NS)

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (26 May - Windows, PS5, XSX)

WrestleQuest (TBA)

Street Fighter 6 (2 Jun - Windows, PS5, PS4, XSX)

Diablo IV (6 Jun - All platforms except NS)

Final Fantasy XVI (22 Jun - PS5)

RoboCop: Rogue City (TBA)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie (7 Jul - All platforms except XSX and XB)

Telenet Shooting Collection (TBA)

Teslagrad 2 (TBA)

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown (TBA)

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (TBA)

The Time I Have Left (TBA)

Tintin Reporter: Cigars of the Pharaoh (TBA)

Tortuga: A Pirate’s Tale (TBA)

Total Tanks Generals (TBA)

Touhou Danmaku Kagura: Phantasia Lost (TBA)

Toy Sports (TBA)

Tray Racers (TBA)

UFO Robot Grendizer (TBA)

Ufouria: The Saga (TBA)

Ugly (TBA)

Under the Waves (TBA)

Valheim (TBA)

Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story 2 (TBA)

Venba (TBA)

Vengeance is Mine (TBA)

War Hospital (TBA)

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun (TBA)

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (TBA)

Warpaws (TBA)

Welcome Kokuri-san (TBA)

Whalefall (TBA)

Wildmender (TBA)

Winter’s Wish: Spirits of Edo (TBA)

The Wolf Among Us 2 (TBA)

World of Horror (TBA)

WWE (TBA)

Ys X: Nordics (TBA)

Baldur’s Gate III (TBA)

Master Detective Archives: Rain Code (TBA)

Matcho (TBA)

Metal Slug Tactics (TBA)

Miasma Chronicles (TBA)

Mika and the Witch’s Mountain (TBA)

Minecraft Legends (TBA)

Mon-Yu (TBA)

Moonstone Island (TBA)

Moving Out 2 (TBA)

Mugen SoulsYESMy Time at Sandrock (TBA)

Narin: The Orange Room (TBA)

Neon Blood (TBA)

NeverAwake (TBA)

Nine Sols (TBA)

Noob: The Factionless (TBA)

Norn9: Last Era (TBA)

Off The Grid (TBA)

Pacific Drive (TBA)

PalworldYES (TBA)

Paper Ghost: Third Eye Open (TBA)

The list above includes all the video game titles touted to arrive in 2023. As the video game industry is slowly gaining more recognition, the upcoming year may be the perfect start for many newcomers.

2022 has also been great for older games like The Witcher 3, which received a Next-Gen update. On the other hand, newer games like Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarok have attained unprecedented success. That said, it is yet to be seen how the upcoming games will perform.

