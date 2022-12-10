Witcher 3 Wild Hunt next-gen upgrade release date and time for all regions (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC)

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt next-gen upgrade will go live on December 13/14, 2022. After weeks of anticipation and guesswork, veteran monster hunters and Witcher apprentices won't have to guess the release date and time anymore.

The developers have provided the exact date and time for users worldwide. Here's when The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt next-gen update will go live for users around the world:

Region Platform - Date/Time PC/Xbox Series X/S PlayStation 5 Brasilia December 13th, 9 PM BRT December 14th, 12 AM BRT Bogota December 13th, 7 PM COT December 14th, 12 AM COT Mexico City December 13th, 6 PM CST December 14th, 12 AM CST Los Angeles December 13th, 4 PM PST December 14th, 12 AM PST New York December 13th, 7 PM EST December 14th, 12 AM EST London December 14th, 12 AM GMT December 14th, 12 AM GMT Paris December 14th, 12 AM CET December 14th, 12 AM CET Berlin December 14th, 1 AM MEZ December 14th, 12 AM MEZ Warsaw December 14th, 1 AM CET December 14th, 12 AM CET Riyadh December 14th, 3 AM AST December 14th, 12 AM AST Dubai December 14th, 4 AM GST December 14th, 12 AM GST Johannesburg December 14th, 2 AM SAST December 14th, 12 AM SAST New Delhi December 14th, 5:30 AM IST December 14th, 12 AM IST Beijing December 14th, 8 AM CST December 14th, 12 AM CST Seoul December 14th, 9 AM KST December 14th, 12 AM KST Tokyo December 14th, 9 AM JST December 14th, 12 AM JST Singapore December 14th, 8 AM SGT December 14th, 12 AM SGT Sydney December 14th, 11 AM AEDT December 14th, 12 AM AEDT Wellington December 14th, 1 PM NZDT December 14th, 12 AM NZDT

Looking at the release times, PlayStation 5 owners will be able to jump into the game earlier than their PC/Xbox Series X/S counterparts. The only exceptions to this rule are regions such as Brasilia, Bogota, Mexico City, Los Angeles, and New York.

Those playing on PC/Xbox Series X/S in London and Paris will also be able to jump into the game alongside their PS counterparts. Unfortunately, for the rest of the region, PlayStation 5 users will be getting a headstart in-game. Hang in there, PC/Xbox Series X/S users in Wellington!

Witcher 3 Wild Hunt next-gen upgrade: Cost, system requirements for PC, and preload

How much does the Witcher 3 Wild Hunt next-gen upgrade cost?

As stated by CD Projekt Red, the next-gen upgrade is free for anyone who owns The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt or the GOTY edition. Additionally, the update will also be for those who have never played the game and want to hop into the world of monster slaying post the next-gen launch.

The Witcher @witchergame How to get the Next-gen Update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for FREE?



Follow these steps:

1. Own the game.

That's it! Even if you buy the game now, you'll be getting a free update!



Note: to update the disc edition of the game you need a next-gen console that has a disc reader. How to get the Next-gen Update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for FREE?Follow these steps:1. Own the game.That's it! Even if you buy the game now, you'll be getting a free update!Note: to update the disc edition of the game you need a next-gen console that has a disc reader. https://t.co/UuyQRT6qA0

To add a cherry on top, CD Project Red has also announced a new DLC inspired by Netflix's Witcher Series. This will also be made available to players at no extra cost. The best part about this freebie is it won't be exclusive to the next-gen version of the game.

That said, there is one tiny catch with the Witcher 3 Wild Hunt next-gen upgrade; players who own the disc edition of the game will need a next-gen console that has a disc-reader. So that leaves out Xbox Series S and Playstation 5 Digital Edition owners.

What are the PC requirements for The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt next-gen upgrade?

CD Projekt Red is yet to reveal the exact system requirements for the next-gen upgrade. Nevertheless, given that it goes live in four days, readers can expect to see some information soon.

Given that the upgrade will introduce 4K resolution, HDR textures, ray tracing, and other graphical updates, it can be assumed that players will need a mid to high-tier rig to enjoy the game without performance issues. For those who do not have a device capable of utilizing the next-gen upgrade, the game can also be played on Nvidia GeForce Now.

Will there be any option to preload The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt next-gen upgrade?

No, there will not be an option to preload the Witcher 3 Wild Hunt next-gen upgrade. As mentioned by Marcin Momot, Global Community Director for CD Projekt Red, since the upgrade will be more of a patch, there will not be any preload option.

That said, players who have yet to download the game or plan to do so after the upgrade goes live will have to wait patiently until it's done. For those who own the game and have a slow internet connection, downloading it as soon as possible is best to save time.

Poll : 0 votes