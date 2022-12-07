Fact Check: Does Witcher 3 Wild Hunt next-gen upgrade have ray-tracing?

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is arguably one of the best games to have ever existed, as evident by its massive fan following and glowing reviews from critics.

The third installment of The Witcher series, it follows the story of Geralt of Rivia as he searches for his adopted daughter who is being chased by otherworldly beings known as the Wild Hunt. The game features an immersive open world with beautiful graphics, and the story is crafted masterfully.

Developers CD Project Red recently announced that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is set to receive a next-gen update on December 14, 2022, which will upgrade the graphics among other things. Players are now wondering if ray-tracing support will become available in the game after the update. The answer is yes!

What is ray-tracing in video games?

Ray-tracing is a system that enhances the lighting effects of the game. It simulates light far more realistically than older alternatives. Games with ray-tracing enabled have realistic highlights and shadows that alter in real time. However, this type of rendering requires a lot of hardware power, which means that only ray-tracing enabled graphics cards are able to run such games.

With ray-tracing being one of the most impressive technical leaps taken in the world of gaming, it is no surprise that gamers want to see it implemented in their favorite titles. However, it can be taxing for PCs, so be sure to use features like DLSS and FSR.

The Witcher 3 will get ray-tracing in the next-gen update

Features teased in the next gen update fot the Witcher 3 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

The Witcher 3 already has breathtaking visuals with high-quality graphics and a well-designed open world. Both interiors and exteriors have been crafted meticulously to ensure that players do not lose their immersion. Ray-tracing will further enhance the game, allowing for an even more memorable experience.

CD Project Red confirmed the implementation of ray-tracing in the game both in the announcement video and on the official website,. Players will be able to relive the amazing story of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in next-gen updated graphics. This update will become available on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X from December 14, 2022.

Alongside ray-tracing, the next-gen update will bring other visual improvements like better screen space reflections, improved foliage, and higher-quality textures. The camera, controls, and UI will also receive upgrades.

Another significant addition in the update is the implementation of a Photo Mode. It will enable players to take far more interesting photos in the game than just screenshots.

The Witcher 3 is an award-winning masterpiece with millions of fans worldwide. it is no surprise that the news of the update was met with tremendous enthusiasm and excitement.

