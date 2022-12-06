Need for Speed Unbound: Best graphics settings for RTX 3080 Ti

Need for Speed Unbound has arrived with several enhancements and improvements over its prequels. The latest NFS game comes with a unique graffiti-like art style and numerous graphical upgrades. Apart from the brilliantly designed car models and environment, the title has also received significant upgrades in audio quality.

The RTX 3080 Ti is a top-tier GPU from Nvidia that can easily handle most modern games at 4K resolution. With 12 GB of GDDR6X memory, the card can load up all the textures and let players enjoy most new triple-A titles at maximum graphical fidelity. Based on the Ampere architecture, it allows for superior ray tracing and rasterization performance compared to the previous-gen cards.

This guide suggests the best possible settings to use in Need for Speed Unbound with the RTX 3080 Ti.

The RTX 3080 Ti is overkill for Need for Speed Unbound

The RTX 3080 Ti is more than enough for Need for Speed Unbound. The graphics card can run the game at 4K resolution in the Ultra preset. This provides maximum fidelity with an average of around 75 FPS.

While this is already playable, this guide recommends the perfect settings to deliver higher framerates with minimal compromise to visual quality.

Here are the best NFS Unbound settings to use with the RTX 3080 Ti:

Motion blur: Off

Off Colorblind mode: As per the player's preference

As per the player's preference Gamma correction: As per the player's preference

As per the player's preference Screen mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Screen Resolution: 3840x2160

3840x2160 Vertical Sync: Off

Off Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off

Off Upsampler: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off

Off Resolution Scale: 100%

100% Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra Shadow Quality: High

High Texture Filtering: Ultra

Ultra Ambient Occlusion: AAO Full

AAO Full Effects Detail: Ultra

Ultra Geometry Detail: Ultra

Ultra Anti-Aliasing: TAA

TAA Terrain Quality: Ultra

Ultra Vegetation Detail: Ultra

Ultra Post Process Quality: High

High Lighting Quality: Ultra

Ultra Depth of Field: Off

Off Reflection Quality: Ultra

However, if users aren't happy with the frames and need more performance, they can use Nvidia's DLSS to further boost framerates and push for higher visual fidelity settings.

Need for Speed Unbound system requirements

Need for Speed Unbound isn't the most demanding game out there. The RTX 3080 Ti is way above the recommended RTX 2070 GPU for the game and will deliver a top-notch experience.

Windows minimum requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 2600 or equivalent

Ryzen 5 2600 or equivalent Processor (Intel): Core i5-8600 or equivalent

Core i5-8600 or equivalent Memory: 8 GB

8 GB Graphics card (AMD): RX 570 or equivalent

RX 570 or equivalent Graphics card (NVIDIA): GTX 1050 Ti or equivalent

GTX 1050 Ti or equivalent DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent

12 Compatible video card or equivalent Online Connection Requirements: 320 KBPS or faster internet connection

320 KBPS or faster internet connection Hard-drive space: 50 GB

Windows recommended requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 3600 or equivalent

Ryzen 5 3600 or equivalent Processor (Intel): Core i7-8700 or equivalent

Core i7-8700 or equivalent Memory: 16 GB

16 GB Graphics card (AMD): Radeon RX5700 (8GB) or equivalent

Radeon RX5700 (8GB) or equivalent Graphics card (NVIDIA): GeForce RTX 2070 (8GB) or equivalent

GeForce RTX 2070 (8GB) or equivalent DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent

12 Compatible video card or equivalent Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster internet connection

512 KBPS or faster internet connection Hard-drive space: 50 GB

These are all the settings in Need for Speed Unbound that will deliver a balanced player experience. It is advised to update one's game and GPU drivers to the latest version, as it will eliminate all the stuttering issues plaguing the title since day one.

