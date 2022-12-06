Need for Speed Unbound: Best graphics settings for RTX 3080 Ti

Need for Speed Unbound has arrived with several enhancements and improvements over its prequels. The latest NFS game comes with a unique graffiti-like art style and numerous graphical upgrades. Apart from the brilliantly designed car models and environment, the title has also received significant upgrades in audio quality.
The RTX 3080 Ti is a top-tier GPU from Nvidia that can easily handle most modern games at 4K resolution. With 12 GB of GDDR6X memory, the card can load up all the textures and let players enjoy most new triple-A titles at maximum graphical fidelity. Based on the Ampere architecture, it allows for superior ray tracing and rasterization performance compared to the previous-gen cards.
This guide suggests the best possible settings to use in Need for Speed Unbound with the RTX 3080 Ti.
The RTX 3080 Ti is overkill for Need for Speed Unbound
The RTX 3080 Ti is more than enough for Need for Speed Unbound. The graphics card can run the game at 4K resolution in the Ultra preset. This provides maximum fidelity with an average of around 75 FPS.
While this is already playable, this guide recommends the perfect settings to deliver higher framerates with minimal compromise to visual quality.
Here are the best NFS Unbound settings to use with the RTX 3080 Ti:
- Motion blur: Off
- Colorblind mode: As per the player's preference
- Gamma correction: As per the player's preference
- Screen mode: Full Screen
- Screen Resolution: 3840x2160
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off
- Upsampler: Off
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off
- Resolution Scale: 100%
- Graphics Quality: Custom
- Texture Quality: Ultra
- Shadow Quality: High
- Texture Filtering: Ultra
- Ambient Occlusion: AAO Full
- Effects Detail: Ultra
- Geometry Detail: Ultra
- Anti-Aliasing: TAA
- Terrain Quality: Ultra
- Vegetation Detail: Ultra
- Post Process Quality: High
- Lighting Quality: Ultra
- Depth of Field: Off
- Reflection Quality: Ultra
However, if users aren't happy with the frames and need more performance, they can use Nvidia's DLSS to further boost framerates and push for higher visual fidelity settings.
Need for Speed Unbound system requirements
Need for Speed Unbound isn't the most demanding game out there. The RTX 3080 Ti is way above the recommended RTX 2070 GPU for the game and will deliver a top-notch experience.
Windows minimum requirements
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 2600 or equivalent
- Processor (Intel): Core i5-8600 or equivalent
- Memory: 8 GB
- Graphics card (AMD): RX 570 or equivalent
- Graphics card (NVIDIA): GTX 1050 Ti or equivalent
- DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent
- Online Connection Requirements: 320 KBPS or faster internet connection
- Hard-drive space: 50 GB
Windows recommended requirements
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 3600 or equivalent
- Processor (Intel): Core i7-8700 or equivalent
- Memory: 16 GB
- Graphics card (AMD): Radeon RX5700 (8GB) or equivalent
- Graphics card (NVIDIA): GeForce RTX 2070 (8GB) or equivalent
- DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent
- Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster internet connection
- Hard-drive space: 50 GB
These are all the settings in Need for Speed Unbound that will deliver a balanced player experience. It is advised to update one's game and GPU drivers to the latest version, as it will eliminate all the stuttering issues plaguing the title since day one.