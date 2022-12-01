Create

Is the RTX 3080 Ti worth buying this holiday season?

By Arka Mukherjee
Modified Dec 01, 2022 02:45 PM IST
Nvidia FE card
A Founders' Edition card from Nvidia (Image via Nvidia)

The Geforce RTX 3080 Ti is a high-end 4K gaming graphics card that Nvidia introduced back in the summer of 2021. The GPU was recently replaced by the much more capable Ada Lovelace-powered RTX 4080.

Now that the 3080 Ti is a generation old, it has been discounted in several retail stores. The average of the three cheapest in-stock listings on Newegg is $763.

Thus, several gamers are considering the RTX 3080 Ti as a viable alternative to the RTX 4080 and the upcoming RX 7900 XT and the 7900 XT, and they have a valid point.

Let us explore the GPU in detail and discuss whether it makes perfect sense in late 2022.

The RTX 3080 Ti is not cheap, but the alternatives are more expensive

RTX 3080 Ti売ります1年ちょっと前に購入ゲーム用で買ったものの殆どゲームで遊ぶ事が無かったので実用時間は年数以下だと思います送料込みで10万円で如何でしょうか https://t.co/yNVevj1rdB

With Nvidia RTX 30 series GPUs gradually falling in price, it is no surprise that more last-generation GPUs make for sensible choices now. The RTX 3080 Ti fits perfectly into this definition.

On paper, the RTX 3080 Ti is a very powerful card. It comes with the flagship GA102 chip that also powers the RTX 3090 and the 3090 Ti. It also has over 10,000 CUDA cores, 80 ray tracing cores, and 12 GB of GDDR6X memory that is based on a wide 384-bit memory bus.

GPU Name

GA102

CUDA Core Count

10,240

Texture Mapping Units (TMUs)

320

Render Output Units (ROPs)

112

Ray Tracing (RT) Core Count

80

Tensor Core Count

320

Video Memory Size

12 GB

Video Memory Type

GDDR6X

Video Memory Bus Width

384 bit

Base Clock Speed

1365 MHz

Boost Clock Speed

1665 MHz

Memory Clock Speed

1188 MHz

MSRP

US$ 1,119

These specs translate very well to video games, and the RTX 3080 Ti can easily handle every modern game at 4K resolution. For most gamers, the base RTX 3080 is more than enough, and the 3080 Ti might seem like an excess.

However, let us look at the alternatives and the competition. The 3080 Ti was recently replaced by the RTX 4080. This card is undoubtedly much superior, but it also comes with a hefty $1,199 price tag, which will scare away most gamers.

Okay I was not prepared for how truly giant the 4090 is. That's a 3080ti for scale https://t.co/cTBWOxgg6B

The RTX 3080 10 GB and 12 GB models are viable alternatives. However, they are only slightly cheaper. Thus, it makes more sense to opt for the more capable Ti variant. This improved GPU can deliver up to 10% more performance than the base model.

However, AMD offers some steep competition to the 3080 Ti. The RX 6900 XT, which beats the 3080 Ti in almost every game by a slight margin, can be bought for around $700 after AMD cut costs on their RX 6000 series graphics cards.

The RX 6950 XT, which solidifies Team Red's lead over the 3080 Ti, can be bought for around $800 these days.

youtube-cover

However, it is worth noting that AMD GPUs have a set of pros and cons. The RX 6000 series cards have significantly weaker ray tracing performance. OpenGL is not up to the snuff with CUDA processing in productivity workloads, and AMD's drivers are a nightmare for some of its users.

In addition, AMD's upscaling technology, FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR), although good, is not up to par with Nvidia's DLSS.

Thus, for the same price, the 3080 Ti is a safer bet for most gamers. Although the 6900 XT and the 6950 XT are solid graphics cards, they have a few problems.

Team Red is expected to solve most of these problems with their latest RDNA 3 GPUs. Until those graphics cards hit the market, the 3080 Ti seems to be a popular recommendation.

